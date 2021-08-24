UNO hires Midland's Mike Heard as new softball coach

UNO has hired Midland's Mike Heard as the new head coach of the Mavericks' softball program.

Heard replaces Amanda Eberhart, who left UNO in June after three seasons to take over at Valparaiso. The Mavericks went 36-83 under Eberhart, with a 20-28 record in 2021.

Heard spent the last six seasons at Midland, an NAIA school in Fremont. He won 147 games with the Warriors and was a three-time conference coach of the year. Midland won at least a share of the regular-season conference title in 2021, 2019 and 2018, and also qualified for the NAIA national tournament in each of those seasons.

Before Midland, Heard helped coach within the Nebraska Fury Fastpitch program and spent three seasons at Omaha Marian High School, where he won a Class A state championship in 2015.

"I consider it a privilege to have the opportunity to lead Omaha softball and build upon the past success and tradition of this program," Heard said in a press release. "We will work hard to honor those that came before us and be a program that does things the right way — both on and off the field."

This was the first coaching hire made by UNO interim Athletic Director Mike Kemp, who took over when previous A.D. Trev Alberts left for Nebraska.