UNO hires new assistant athletic director and director of development

UNO has announced the hiring of Brock Wissmiller as an assistant athletic director and director of development.

Wissmiller has spent the past 11 years in the same capacity at Upper Iowa University.

In his previous role at Upper Iowa, he oversaw all development and fundraising operations for the athletic department. Wissmiller also was sport administrator for men's basketball, bowling, men's soccer and tennis.

Before his stint at Upper Iowa, he served as the director of marketing and assistant director of development at Western Illinois. He led marketing efforts for all 20 Division I sports at the school.

"We are excited to welcome Brock to Omaha athletics," UNO Athletic Director Adrian Dowell said. "Brock brings a wealth of experience in intercollegiate athletics and a successful track record in athletic fundraising."

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald.

