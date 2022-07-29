 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
BASKETBALL

UNO hires Steve Cochran as women's basketball assistant

  • 0

UNO women's basketball coach Carrie Banks has added Steve Cochran as an assistant.

Cochran spent the last five seasons at University of Illinois, most recently serving as the women's program's director of player personnel.

Overall, Cochran, who is from St. Louis, has more than 20 years of coaching experience, including four as a head coach.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert