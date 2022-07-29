UNO hires Steve Cochran as women's basketball assistant

UNO women's basketball coach Carrie Banks has added Steve Cochran as an assistant.
Cochran spent the last five seasons at University of Illinois, most recently serving as the women's program's director of player personnel.
Overall, Cochran, who is from St. Louis, has more than 20 years of coaching experience, including four as a head coach.
