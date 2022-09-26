 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HOCKEY

UNO hockey adds goalie Jake Kucharski

Take a look back at the last five seasons of UNO hockey.

The UNO hockey team has added goalie Jake Kucharski to its roster.

Drafted by the Carolina Hurricanes in 2018, Kucharski joins the Mavericks after spending his sophomore and junior seasons at American International College in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Kucharski appeared in 29 games for the Yellow Jackets and was named the Atlantic Hockey Association goalie of the year in 2021-22. The Pennsylvania native went 12-7-3 with a 2.38 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage.

The Mavs will play an exhibition game Saturday at Baxter Arena vs. Minnesota State.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

