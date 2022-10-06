UNO hockey aims to build off exhibition win as Mavs open season against Niagara

Riding the momentum of an exhibition win, the UNO hockey team now sets its sights on the regular season.

The Mavericks will host Niagara in a pair of 7:07 p.m. games this weekend at Baxter Arena.

“It was nice to get to play a great opponent for an exhibition,” coach Mike Gabinet said. “And we had some great video to teach from this week.”

UNO is coming off a 7-2 victory last Saturday night over No. 5 Minnesota State. Seven players scored for the Mavs, another positive in Gabinet’s book.

“It was nice to see a few guys get on the scoresheet,” he said. “That will give us some positive momentum heading into nonconference play.”

The Purple Eagles of Lewiston (New York) are members of Atlantic Hockey. Niagara and UNO have not played since 2006, with the Purple Eagles holding a 4-3-1 edge in the series.

“They’re a very competitive team and they play hard,” Gabinet said. “They move really well so we’ll have to be ready to go.”

Gabinet said he learned some things from the Mavs’ exhibition win.

“I thought our effort was really good and our forecheck was on point,” he said. “We broke the puck out extremely well and had a lot of good support all over the ice.”

UNO’s goal scorers Saturday were Ty Mueller, Jake Pivonka, Ray Fust, Tyler Weiss, Brock Bremer, Jonny Tychonick and Kaden Bohlsen. The goaltending duties were shared by Jake Kucharski and Simon Latkoczy, who combined for 34 saves.

“I thought Simon and Jake did a great job,” Gabinet said. “Mankato put a lot of shots on the net and I feel like we have two good options heading into the weekend.”

With 10 freshmen on the roster, Gabinet said it was nice for them to get some game experience before the regular season.

“You could tell that their anticipation and nerves were up a little bit at the start of the game,” he said. “It’s a great group of young guys, very coachable and high character.”

The coach added that his team shouldn’t dwell on that five-goal victory over Minnesota State, last year’s national runner-up.

“I didn’t think it was a 7-2 game,” he said. “I’m sure they’re going to have another great season with their program.”

The only UNO player sidelined this weekend is freshman defenseman Griffin Ludtke, who suffered a leg injury against Minnesota State.

Notes

» Niagara was 11-22-3 last season, 10-13-3 in the conference.

» The Purple Eagles are coached by Jason Lammers, in his sixth season at the helm. He previously was an assistant at Massachusetts-Lowell, Ohio State and Colorado College and head coach of the Dubuque Fighting Saints of the USHL.

» Niagara defeated then-No. 10 Notre Dame 3-1 last season.

» The Mavs will play a pair of games next weekend at Lake Superior State.