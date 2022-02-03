UNO hockey aims to 'come out with our feet on fire' against North Dakota

The UNO hockey player who knows North Dakota better than most understands what's at stake this weekend.
For that matter, every weekend the rest of the season.
"We have to go in there believing that we're going to win both games," senior defenseman Jonny Tychonick said. "That's what we need to do for the remainder of the year."
Tychonick, who spent two years in the North Dakota program before transferring last year, spoke with a sense of urgency. The Mavs have slipped to 18th in the national rankings and are 16-10 heading into this two-game road series that begins Friday.
UNO has been grinding the past five series, losing the first game in all five before bouncing back four times to win the next night. The lone exception was a pair of losses at Denver three weeks ago.
The Mavs, who seek to reach the NCAA tournament for the second straight year, have not swept a series since Nov. 19-20 at Alaska Fairbanks.
"Our backs are against the wall now," Tychonick said. "But I still feel like we can control our own destiny."
It's been a frustrating season for Tychonick, who missed 12 straight games because of injury. He has no goals and two assists.
"I've felt like the last three weeks that I've been at 100%," he said. "I feel much stronger and much more confident."
Tychonick, a 2018 draft pick of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, said the Mavs need to ride the momentum from their most recent game — a 3-2 victory at Colorado College. That came after a 4-1 loss the previous night.
"We've been splitting a lot recently," he said. "We need to figure out a way to come out with our feet on fire."
Tychonick said his knowledge of the current North Dakota program is somewhat limited.
"They're a completely new team," he said. "I only know a couple of guys there now."
He said it also has been an adjustment after having this series postponed from mid-January because of COVID.
"We were so, so ready to play them," Tychonick said. "Now it's time to refocus and really dial into them."
Coach Mike Gabinet said it's always exciting to play 12th-ranked North Dakota, traditionally one of the Mavs' toughest NCHC rivals.
"It's a big rivalry," he said. "We've had some good battles over the years and the guys are always excited about going into a hostile environment to play."
That includes Tychonick.
"It's Omaha-North Dakota," he said. "It'll be a big, big weekend."
Notes
» These will be the third and fourth games of the Mavs' six-game road trip. They play two at Miami next weekend before returning home for the final three series of the regular season.
» UNO is 6-8 in the NCHC and sits in sixth place. North Dakota is 9-4-1 and in second, three points behind league-leading Denver.
» North Dakota posted a win and a tie last weekend against sixth-ranked St. Cloud State.
» Brad Berry is in his seventh season as the Fighting Hawks' head coach.
» UNO senior forward Taylor Ward continues to lead the nation in power-play goals with 11.
» North Dakota holds a 14-8-1 series edge in games played in Grand Forks.
