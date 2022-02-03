UNO hockey aims to 'come out with our feet on fire' against North Dakota

The UNO hockey player who knows North Dakota better than most understands what's at stake this weekend.

For that matter, every weekend the rest of the season.

"We have to go in there believing that we're going to win both games," senior defenseman Jonny Tychonick said. "That's what we need to do for the remainder of the year."

​Tychonick, who spent two years in the North Dakota program before transferring last year, spoke with a sense of urgency. The Mavs have slipped to 18th in the national rankings and are 16-10 heading into this two-game road series that begins Friday.

UNO has been grinding the past five series, losing the first game in all five before bouncing back four times to win the next night. The lone exception was a pair of losses at Denver three weeks ago.

The Mavs, who seek to reach the NCAA tournament for the second straight year, have not swept a series since Nov. 19-20 at Alaska Fairbanks.

"Our backs are against the wall now," Tychonick said. "But I still feel like we can control our own destiny."