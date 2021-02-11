UNO hockey aims to ride momentum from overtime win into series against Colorado College

The UNO hockey team will ride the momentum of an unlikely victory into its home series this weekend against Colorado College.
The 10th-ranked Mavericks will host the Tigers at Baxter Arena on Friday at 7:07 p.m. and Saturday at 6:07 p.m.
UNO is coming off a 5-4 overtime win last Saturday at Denver. The Mavs trailed 4-2 after two periods but scored twice in the third and then got a game-winner from Tyler Weiss in overtime.
"That was a huge win," UNO coach Mike Gabinet said. "All the odds seemed to be stacked against us and we found a way, so our guys should take a lot of positives from that."
UNO was without three forwards — Ryan Brushett, Martin Sundberg and Joey Abate — because of COVID-19 quarantine. The Mavs also lost forward Nolan Sullivan early in the game when he was whistled for a major penalty and subsequent game misconduct.
Yet UNO managed to prevail, winning for the first time at Magness Arena in its past 12 visits.
"It's always nice to end the weekend with a win," Gabinet said. "And we've had great energy in practice this week."
The Mavs (11-6-1) are in fourth place in the NCHC with 32 points. Minnesota Duluth leads the eight-team league with 39 points, one ahead of North Dakota and two ahead of St. Cloud State.
In the past, the top four teams in the regular season would host during the NCHC playoffs. That's changed this year as the league announced earlier this week that all playoff games would be played at North Dakota's Engelstad Arena.
UNO still must play four more games — three on the road — against the second-ranked Fighting Hawks.
Colorado College is 3-11-2, tied with Miami for seventh place with 15 points.
The Mavs are 4-0 against the Tigers, who have been idle since Jan. 24 after having a player test positive for COVID-19. It's the second time this season the Colorado College program has shut down following a positive test.
Chayse Primeau continues to lead the Mavs in scoring. He has seven goals and 13 assists for 20 points.
Weiss is second in scoring with 16 points while Taylor Ward, who leads the team in goals with nine, is next with 15 points.
Isaiah Saville has started 16 of UNO's 18 games in goal. He is 9-6-1 with a 2.65 goals-against average.
Notes
» The Mavs are 22-10-5 all-time against Colorado College.
» UNO has won a league-best three overtime games.
» Last Saturday's win was just the Mavs' second this season when the opponent has scored first. UNO is 2-5-1 in those games.
» Juniors Travis Kothenbeutel and John Schuldt made their season debuts against Denver.
» Team captain Kevin Conley leads the team in game-winning goals with three.
