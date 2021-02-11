UNO hockey aims to ride momentum from overtime win into series against Colorado College

The Mavs (11-6-1) are in fourth place in the NCHC with 32 points. Minnesota Duluth leads the eight-team league with 39 points, one ahead of North Dakota and two ahead of St. Cloud State.

In the past, the top four teams in the regular season would host during the NCHC playoffs. That's changed this year as the league announced earlier this week that all playoff games would be played at North Dakota's Engelstad Arena.

UNO still must play four more games — three on the road — against the second-ranked Fighting Hawks.

​Colorado College is 3-11-2, tied with Miami for seventh place with 15 points.

The Mavs are 4-0 against the Tigers, who have been idle since Jan. 24 after having a player test positive for COVID-19. It's the second time this season the Colorado College program has shut down following a positive test.

Chayse Primeau continues to lead the Mavs in scoring. He has seven goals and 13 assists for 20 points.

Weiss is second in scoring with 16 points while Taylor Ward, who leads the team in goals with nine, is next with 15 points.

Isaiah Saville has started 16 of UNO's 18 games in goal. He is 9-6-1 with a 2.65 goals-against average.

