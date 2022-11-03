UNO hockey begins tough stretch of schedule hosting No. 10 North Dakota

UNO will have its work cut out for it during November.

The Mavericks have weekend series against No. 10 North Dakota, No. 19 Minnesota Duluth and No. 2 Denver. That stretch begins Friday, when they host North Dakota in the NCHC opener. The Fighting Hawks are looking to become the first team to win four consecutive regular-season conference titles.

"They're like the North Dakota teams of the past," coach Mike Gabinet said. "They're deep, have skilled players in the lineup who make plays. We're looking forward to the opportunity to showcase what we've been building for."

UNO captain Nolan Sullivan said the Mavs are ready to get to work in conference play.

"I don't think we're as skilled as we were last year, but hard work is always going to override skill," Sullivan said. "We have to be ready to compete every night."

The Mavs (4-3-1) have momentum coming into the matchup.

UNO swept a pair of games at Long Island last weekend, winning the opener 2-1 when Ty Mueller scored the deciding goal with six minutes left. The Mavs broke out offensively the next night with a 7-1 win as Jack Randl scored the game's first two goals.

That's been a common occurrence for the senior forward, who finished with 10 goals in October. Randl, who has scored in six of UNO's eight games, is tied for the NCAA lead in goals with Denver's Carter Mazur.

"What we've seen from him is the same thing we see everyday — work hard, dedication and attention to detail," Gabinet said. "Now we're starting to see those habits pay off. He does things the right way everyday and he's sure been hot for us."

No other Mav has more than two goals. Tyler Weiss leads the team with seven assists while Mueller, Davis Pennington and Jacob Guevin each have five.

North Dakota, meanwhile, averages 3.7 goals per game. Riese Gaber and Gavin Hain lead the Hawks with five apiece while Chris Jandric is second nationally with 10 assists.

But North Dakota hasn't gotten results in recent week. The Hawks are 1-3-1 in their past five games, allowing 21 goals in that stretch.

The win did come against No. 1 Minnesota as those teams split a two-game set. North Dakota has won five of its last seven matchups against top-ranked teams.

UNO has had success on the road but is 1-3 at Baxter Arena. Sullivan said the Mavs are working on becoming more consistent.

"I don't think we're quite there yet, but we're taking steps in the right direction," Sullivan said.