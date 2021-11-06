UNO hockey bounces back to defeat Miami

The UNO hockey team earned its eighth win of the season Saturday night with a 4-1 victory over the Miami RedHawks at Baxter Arena.

One night after outshooting Miami 35-13 and still suffering a frustrating 4-3 loss to open NCHC play, the ninth-ranked Mavericks couldn’t have asked for a much better response in the series finale.

Nolan Sullivan gave Omaha a 1-0 lead with 5:22 left in the first period, and Taylor Ward stretched the lead to 2-0 exactly one minute later. Ward’s goal came on the power play, which was his NCAA-leading ninth power play goal of the season. Ward, the October National Player of the Month, also leads the NCAA with 11 goals.

Ty Mueller gave the home side a 3-0 lead 17 seconds into the Mavs' second power play chance of the night. The goal, which came at the 8:10 mark of the second period, was the first of Mueller’s career. Tyler Weiss scored on a penalty shot late in the second period to make it 4-0.

Besides a third-period goal by Miami’s Matthew Barbolini, UNO goaltender Isaiah Saville stopped the other 18 shots he saw in a strong bounce-back start. The Mavs are now 1-1 in conference play and 8-2-0 overall.