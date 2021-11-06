UNO hockey bounces back to split series with Miami

For just the third time in program history, a UNO hockey team has won eight of its first 10 games of the season. Win No. 8 came Saturday night as the Mavericks earned their first conference win of the season with a 4-1 victory over the Miami RedHawks.
“I thought we did everything right from the start to the finish extremely well,” UNO coach Mike Gabinet said. “Nice to get rewarded with the win tonight, especially after two pretty solid hockey games.”
Four different Mavericks found the back of the Miami net in the series finale as UNO earned a split in the opening weekend of conference play. The ninth-ranked Mavs controlled most of the play for a second straight night as UNO outshot Miami 39-19. That included a lopsided 20-6 differential in the second period.
After a disappointing and frustrating loss on Friday, when the Mavs outshot Miami 35-13 but had only three goals to show for it, there was a clear sense of urgency and purpose on the home side to start. The Mavs opened the game with almost five minutes of constant pressure and possession in the Miami zone.
That pressure finally paid off 14:38 into the opening period as Nolan Sullivan tipped a Nate Knoepke shot past Miami netminder Ludvig Persson for his first goal of the season.
“I think the biggest thing was (playing) the full 60 minutes,” Sullivan said of the difference between the two games. “You might get away with it in some of these out of conference games, but as soon as you get into the NCHC play, it doesn’t matter who you’re up against.
“No matter where they stand in the conference, you need a full 60 to pull it off. Otherwise you have what happened Friday night.”
Exactly one minute later, Taylor Ward, the October National Player of the Month, angled a Brandon Scanlin shot over Persson’s shoulder for his NCAA-leading ninth power play and 11th goal of the season, stretching the lead to two.
Ward’s tally was the first of two the Mavs scored on the man advantage. With Chayse Primeau (injury) out of the lineup, Ty Mueller drew in for just his second NCAA game and impressed throughout the night. The freshman was rewarded 17 seconds into the Mavs' second power play with his first career goal.
“I’ve been battling to get in the lineup, and to get in a couple games here and put one in tonight was very nice,” Mueller said.
Gabinet credited Mueller, who didn’t play in the Mavericks' first seven games, for taking personal responsibility, not making excuses and continuing to work his way into the lineup.
Tyler Weiss stretched the lead to 4-0 on a penalty shot goal late in the second period. The goal was the third of the weekend for Weiss and the fourth of the season for the senior winger.
Besides a Matthew Barbolini power-play goal 5:51 into the third, Omaha goaltender Isaiah Saville stopped 18 of the 19 shots he saw in a strong bounce-back effort. The win was the seventh of the season for Saville.
With the win, the Mavs improve to 8-2-0 overall. They’re 1-1-0 in NCHC play. UNO will travel to St. Cloud, Minnesota, next weekend to face the Huskies, who are currently the top-ranked team in the country.
Miami (2-5-1, 1-1-0);0;0;1—1
At UNO (8-2-0, 1-1-0);2;2;0—4
First period: 1, UNO, Sullivan (Knoepke, Krenzen), 14:38. 2, UNO, Ward (Scanlin, McManus), 15:38, PP.
Second period: 3, UNO, Mueller (Scanlin, Ward), 8:10, PP. 4, UNO, Weiss (penalty shot), 19:28.
Third period: 5, MU, Barbolini (Barry, Gresock), 5:51, PP.
Shots on goal
Miami;7;6;6—19
UNO;10;20;9—39
Goalies: Miami, Persson (26 saves), Neaton (10 saves). UNO, Saville (18 saves).
Penalties-minutes: Miami 8-24, UNO 6-12.
Power play conversions: Miami 1-6, UNO 2-6.