UNO hockey bounces back to split series with Miami

For just the third time in program history, a UNO hockey team has won eight of its first 10 games of the season. Win No. 8 came Saturday night as the Mavericks earned their first conference win of the season with a 4-1 victory over the Miami RedHawks.

“I thought we did everything right from the start to the finish extremely well,” UNO coach Mike Gabinet said. “Nice to get rewarded with the win tonight, especially after two pretty solid hockey games.”

Four different Mavericks found the back of the Miami net in the series finale as UNO earned a split in the opening weekend of conference play. The ninth-ranked Mavs controlled most of the play for a second straight night as UNO outshot Miami 39-19. That included a lopsided 20-6 differential in the second period.

After a disappointing and frustrating loss on Friday, when the Mavs outshot Miami 35-13 but had only three goals to show for it, there was a clear sense of urgency and purpose on the home side to start. The Mavs opened the game with almost five minutes of constant pressure and possession in the Miami zone.

That pressure finally paid off 14:38 into the opening period as Nolan Sullivan tipped a Nate Knoepke shot past Miami netminder Ludvig Persson for his first goal of the season.