UNO hockey burned by 3-goal flurry in final period in loss to St. Lawrence

CANTON, N.Y. — St. Lawrence scored three times in the final 11 minutes to surge past No. 14 UNO 3-2 Friday night.

Playing for the first time in 20 days, the Mavericks (13-6) put themselves in position for the road win.

Through the first 30 minutes, the game was scoreless as UNO goalie Isaiah Saville made 13 saves while St. Lawrence's Emil Zetterquist stopped 18 shots.

The Saints were on a 5-on-3 advantage, but an individual effort from Nolan Sullvan put the Mavs in front with 9:44 left in the second. Sullivan made a spin move around a defender and as he was falling to the ice, was able to get the puck past Zetterquist.

UNO took a two-goal lead when Chayse Primeau scored a power-play goal three minutes into the third period. It was Primeau's sixth goal this season.

Saville had 20 saves before St. Lawrence (5-8-4) struck, scoring three times in a six-minute span. Max Dorrington scored the first and last goals, putting St. Lawrence up with 4:35 left.

Saville finished with 26 saves but UNO has dropped three of its past four games. It was the also the Mavs' first loss outside of NCHC play since a season-opening overtime defeat Oct. 2.