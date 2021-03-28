UNO hockey coach upbeat despite tourney loss; 'I think the program took a huge step'

Mike Gabinet said his team will learn from Saturday night's 7-2 loss to Minnesota in the NCAA tournament.

"We're not looking for moral victories, so that's tough," the coach said. "We have to get better individually and collectively."

Despite the outcome, Gabinet was upbeat about the future.

"I think the program took a huge step," he said. "I'm proud of what we were able to accomplish this season and to put ourself in this position."

Senior defenseman Nate Knoepke said he didn't sense any nerves before the game.

"Our guys were prepared, but it just didn't go our way," he said.

The second-ranked Gophers struck for three first-period goals and cruised to the victory, ending the Mavericks' season at 14-11-1.

"It's obviously not the result we wanted," Gabinet said. "Every mistake we made ended up in the back of our net."

UNO, making its first tourney appearance since 2015, fell behind early and never recovered. It started with a goal 5:48 in by Mason Nevers, who scored off a scramble.