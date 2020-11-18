UNO hockey dealing with 'unpredictability' as Colorado College player tests positive for COVID

It’s probable that UNO’s season-opening hockey game against Colorado College will need to be rescheduled.

A Tigers player recently tested positive for COVID-19, which led to the school pausing all hockey related activities — including practice — for two weeks. The Mavericks were to begin their season in pod play against Colorado College on Dec. 1 at Baxter Arena.

“We’re still anticipating that they’re coming,” UNO senior associate athletic director Mike Kemp said. “But we’ll know more in a day or two about the schedule.”

The seven league teams were to arrive in Omaha on Nov. 28 and 29. They will stay in four hotels near the arena as part of the pod format, which is being used due to coronavirus concerns.

The Mavs’ opener against the Tigers was scheduled for 3:35 p.m. It was to be followed by a 7:35 p.m. game between St. Cloud State and Western Michigan.

“It’s like everything else with the COVID,” Kemp said. “There’s going to be unpredictability that we’ll need to address day by day.”

UNO was scheduled to play four games in the opening week and 10 games in the first 20 days of December. Colorado College also has four games scheduled that opening week and another game against UNO on Dec. 9.