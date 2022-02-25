UNO hockey defeats No. 3 Denver for third straight win over a Top 10 team

Ty Mueller netted a pair of first-period goals and UNO powered its way to a 5-1 win over No. 3 Denver on Friday night at Baxter Arena.

“Great win by the group,” coach Mike Gabinet said. “Nice just to see us compete from the start to finish and I thought everyone was good up and down the lineup. Just couldn’t be happier for the guys and great execution tonight to come away with a big win.”

Since returning home, UNO has won three straight, all against top-10 opponents by a combined 15-4. The Mavs swept No. 8 St. Cloud State last weekend.

Mueller gave UNO the lead 4:54 into the contest Friday, and the Mavs were just getting started. Brandon Scanlin hammered home a power-play blast at the 8:53 mark of the opening period to make it 2-0. Scanlin has six goals on the season with five coming with a man advantage.

“He’s a guy that you’re just seeing evolve as he continues to grow,” Gabinet said of Mueller. “He’s still a true freshman, and you can just see his growth. We’ve been trying to get him some game experience here down the stretch because he has that ability to shoot the puck in the net.

"He’s strong, he’s competitive, he’s very cerebral and just a tremendous game tonight.”

Mueller wasn't finished, either. With Chayse Primeau out (illness), the center filled in on UNO’s top power-play unit. He scored again on the power play to make it 3-0, notching his fourth goals in the three games.

“I got fortunate going to the net,” Mueller said. “Coaches have talked to me recently about being more assertive and trying to get to the front of the net, and I think tonight I did a good job of that. It resulted in a couple goals.”

Kirby Proctor tacked on one more at the 15:42 mark of the second period, sliding a shot past goaltender Magnus Chrona from the far circle. Proctor’s goal was his fifth of the season.

UNO carried that 4-0 lead into the third period as the Mavs improved to 15-2-0 this season when leading after 40 minutes.

Isaiah Saville made 31 saves and limited the top-scoring team in the country, which entered this weekend averaging 4.53 goals per game. Ryan Barrow netted the lone Denver goal 1:38 into the third period, but Jimmy Glynn added an empty-netter with 32.4 seconds left to cap a big night for UNO.

Cameron Berg finished with three assists while Jack Randl picked up a pair for the Mavericks, who were swept last month in Denver.

“It was a huge weekend for us last weekend,” Berg said. “We got swept by Miami, which you never want, so it was important to us to establish that we can play with the big dogs in our conference. We came out and we won both, and we had to do the same thing tonight.

"Denver’s obviously really skilled and really good, we just had to play our game. We did and we won.”

The Mavs moved to 20-13 overall and 10-11 in the NCHC. It’s the seventh time in the 25-year history of the program that UNO reached 20 wins in a season.

The Pioneers (22-8-1), who have dropped three of their last four, are 15-6 in conference games. Denver and UNO conclude the series at 7:07 p.m. Saturday.