UNO hockey defeats St. Cloud State, earning first sweep since November

UNO hockey earned its first sweep since late-November Saturday night with a 5-1 home win over No. 8 St. Cloud State.

Taylor Ward gave the Mavs a 1-0 lead 5:15 into the contest and Kirby Proctor stretched the lead to 2-0 minutes later. Proctor’s goal ended the night for SCSU goaltender David Hrenak, who stopped just two of the four shots he saw, 7:06 into the first period. After a scoreless second period, the two sides wasted little time getting the offense going in the third.

Sam Hentges got the Huskies on the board 90 seconds into the final frame but 1:12 later, Tyler Weiss answered to make it 3-1 Omaha. Kevin Conley added an empty-netter with 1:28 left, sending the Baxter Arena crowd to their feet, and Ty Mueller made it a 5-1 game 22 seconds later.

In a little bit of a surprise move, especially with as dominant as Austin Roden has been against SCSU in his career, Isaiah Saville got the nod between the pipes Saturday. Saville made 28 saves and picked up his 14th win of the season.

With the win, UNO moves to (19-13-0, 9-11-0) on the season and SCSU drops to (15-11-3, 7-9-3). The Mavs and Huskies are now tied for fifth place in the NCHC standings with 25 points. However, the Huskies have played one fewer game.

It’s the Mavs’ fifth sweep of the season and their first in NCHC play. UNO will host No. 3 Denver next weekend for the second leg of a three-week homestand to close out the regular season.

