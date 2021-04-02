UNO hockey didn't reach the Frozen Four, but the Mavs accomplished plenty

With the season over, UNO hockey coach Mike Gabinet has had a chance to reflect on the Mavericks’ 2020-21 campaign.

“Sometimes you forget to look back on everything you’ve accomplished,” he said. “There were definitely a lot of positives.”

Gabinet said he was proud of several factors that were part of his team’s 14-11-1 season. That includes:

» A fourth-place finish in the rugged NCHC, after being picked to finish sixth in a preseason poll.

» His team’s ability to be competitive in so many games, as evidenced by the one-goal differential in 10 and a tie in another.

» The Mavs’ ability to navigate a season held during the pandemic.

» An NCAA regional bid, the team’s first since 2015 and the first under Gabinet.

“When I look back at everything, I’m extremely proud of our guys,” he said. “It was a really challenging season in so many ways.”

Gabinet said he has watched the film of UNO’s 7-2, season-ending loss to Minnesota in the Loveland (Colorado) Regional.