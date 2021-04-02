UNO hockey didn't reach the Frozen Four, but the Mavs accomplished plenty

With the season over, UNO hockey coach Mike Gabinet has had a chance to reflect on the Mavericks’ 2020-21 campaign.
“Sometimes you forget to look back on everything you’ve accomplished,” he said. “There were definitely a lot of positives.”
Gabinet said he was proud of several factors that were part of his team’s 14-11-1 season. That includes:
» A fourth-place finish in the rugged NCHC, after being picked to finish sixth in a preseason poll.
» His team’s ability to be competitive in so many games, as evidenced by the one-goal differential in 10 and a tie in another.
» The Mavs’ ability to navigate a season held during the pandemic.
» An NCAA regional bid, the team’s first since 2015 and the first under Gabinet.
“When I look back at everything, I’m extremely proud of our guys,” he said. “It was a really challenging season in so many ways.”
Gabinet said he has watched the film of UNO’s 7-2, season-ending loss to Minnesota in the Loveland (Colorado) Regional.
“I honestly feel as though we didn’t play that badly,” he said. “The shots were 30-28 and we had our chances but things just didn’t go our way.”
Gabinet has been conducting exit interviews with every player. He is still uncertain whether any of the team’s four seniors will return, which is possible because of the extra eligibility year granted by the NCAA because of COVID-19.
“The season is over but this is still a very busy time,” he said. “We always want to keep those communication lines open.”
Taylor Ward, who scored twice in the loss to the Gophers, finished as the team’s top goal scorer with 13. Kevin Conley and Chayse Primeau each had nine.
Primeau and Tyler Weiss tied for the scoring lead with 23 points. Primeau had nine goals and 14 assists while Weiss had seven goals and 16 assists.
Isaiah Saville was 12-11-1 with a 3.03 goals-against average. Austin Roden was 2-0 with a 2.84 average.
Notes
» The Mavs’ four seniors are team captain Conley, Nate Knoepke, Martin Sundberg and Jordan Klehr.
» Mike Haviland will not return as head coach at NCHC member Colorado College. He coached there seven years and was 67-153-22.
» Though UNO did not reach the NCAA Frozen Four, the Mavs still have a local connection in the tournament. Minnesota State is coached by Mike Hastings, a former Omaha Lancers head coach and UNO assistant.
» Gabinet said he’s had the opportunity to watch a replay of Minnesota Duluth’s 3-2, five-overtime win over top-ranked North Dakota in a regional final played at the same time as UNO’s game against Minnesota. He called the game, officially the longest ever in NCAA tournament history, “crazy.”
» North Dakota forward Shane Pinto is one of the finalists for the Hobey Baker Award, presented annually to the nation’s top player. The other finalists for the award, to be announced April 9, are Wisconsin forward Cole Caufield and Minnesota State goalie Dryden McKay.
UNO hockey faces Minnesota in the NCAA regionals
mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH