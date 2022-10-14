 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HOCKEY

UNO hockey downs Lake Superior State for first win of the season

  • Updated
  • 0

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. — UNO scored twice in the final 15 minutes to secure a 3-1 win over Lake Superior State on Friday night for the Mavs' first win of the season.

UNO lost a pair of 4-3 decisions to Niagara at home last weekend, but the Mavs never trailed against the Lakers.

Ty Mueller put the Mavs up 1-0 early in the second period when he converted a pass from Cameron Berg. UNO held that lead heading into the second intermission.

Once back on the ice, Lake Superior State quickly tied it up, scoring a power-play goal 39 seconds into the period.

But the Mavs had an answer. Five minutes after the Lakers' goal, Tyler Weiss received a pass up the ice from Jacob Guevin. Facing a one-on-one situation, Weiss beat Lake Superior's keeper with 14:21 left to give UNO the lead for good.

Lake Superior pulled its goalie with two minutes left, and UNO's Jack Randl made the Lakers pay as he scored an empty-netter with 1:38 left. It was Randl's fourth goal in three games.

Jake Kucharski made 20 saves to pick up the win for UNO, which outshot the Lakers 30-21.

UNO and Lake Superior State play again at 5 p.m. Saturday.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

