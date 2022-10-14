UNO hockey downs Lake Superior State for first win of the season

Take a look back at the last five seasons of UNO hockey.
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. — UNO scored twice in the final 15 minutes to secure a 3-1 win over Lake Superior State on Friday night for the Mavs' first win of the season.
UNO lost a pair of 4-3 decisions to Niagara at home last weekend, but the Mavs never trailed against the Lakers.
Ty Mueller put the Mavs up 1-0 early in the second period when he converted a pass from Cameron Berg. UNO held that lead heading into the second intermission.
Once back on the ice, Lake Superior State quickly tied it up, scoring a power-play goal 39 seconds into the period.
But the Mavs had an answer. Five minutes after the Lakers' goal, Tyler Weiss received a pass up the ice from Jacob Guevin. Facing a one-on-one situation, Weiss beat Lake Superior's keeper with 14:21 left to give UNO the lead for good.
Lake Superior pulled its goalie with two minutes left, and UNO's Jack Randl made the Lakers pay as he scored an empty-netter with 1:38 left. It was Randl's fourth goal in three games.
Jake Kucharski made 20 saves to pick up the win for UNO, which outshot the Lakers 30-21.
UNO and Lake Superior State play again at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Photos: UNO hockey hosts Niagara on Saturday
UNO's Simon Latkoczy high fives fans as he takes the ice before the game against Niagara on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO celebrates as Nolan Sullivan scores his first career goal during the game against Niagara on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Joaquim Lemay lines up before the game against Niagara on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Davis Pennington handles the puck during the game against Niagara on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Jacob Guevin handles the puck during the game against Niagara on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Jack Randl smiles after scoring a goal during the game against Niagara on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO celebrates a goal made by Jack Randl during the game against Niagara on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Davis Pennington handles the puck during the game against Niagara on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO celebrates a goal during the game against Niagara on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Ty Mueller passes the puck for a goal during the game against Niagara on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Victor Mancini defends the goal during the game against Niagara on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Niagara high fives their bench after scoring against UNO during the game on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Jimmy Glynn handles the puck during the game against Niagara on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Matt Miller handles the puck in front of Niagra's bench during the game on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Jimmy Glynn and Niagra's Shane Ott faceoff during the game on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Officials break up a fight between UNO's Jimmy Glynn and Niagra's Olivier Gauthier during the game on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Jimmy Glynn (22) chases after a puck during the game against Niagara on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Niagra celebrates a goal during the second period during the game against UNO on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's bench looks up to watch a replay of Niagra's goal in the second period during the game on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO celebrates as Nolan Sullivan scores his first career goal during the game against Niagara on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!