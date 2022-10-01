UNO hockey downs Minnesota State in exhibition game

Take a look back at the last five seasons of UNO hockey.
UNO hockey defeated Minnesota State 7-2 on Saturday night in an exhibition game at Baxter Arena.
Seven players scored for UNO against Minnesota State, which is third in the USCHO national ratings. Minnesota State finished as the national runner-up last year to Denver.
Ty Mueller, Jake Pivonka, Ray Fust, Tyler Weiss, Brock Bremer, Jonny Tychonick and Kaden Bohlsen scored for UNO.
The Mavericks open the regular season Friday night at home against Niagara.
A brief look at UNO hockey since 2010
2021-22 season
Record: 21-17 Coach: Mike Gabinet
Notables: Season ended in first round of the NCHC playoffs with series loss to Western Michigan
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
2020-21 season
Record: 14-11-1 Coach: Mike Gabinet
Notables: Reached NCAA tournament regionals, where Mavs fell to Minnesota 7-2
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
2019-20 season
Record: 14-17-5 Coach: Mike Gabinet
Notables: Postseason canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
2018-19 season
Record: 9-24-3 Coach: Mike Gabinet
Notable: Season ended in NCHC quarterfinal loss to Minnesota Duluth
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2017-18 season
Record: 17-17-2 Coach: Mike Gabinet
Notables: Gabinet's first season coaching Mavs, season ended in NCHC quarterfinal loss to North Dakota
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2016-17 season
Record: 17-17-5 Coach: Dean Blais
Notables: Blais final season coaching the Mavs; Forward Austin Ortega ties NCAA record for career game-winning goals (23)
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2015-16 season
Record: 18-17-1
Coach: Dean Blais
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
2014-15 season
Record: 20-13-6 Coach: Dean Blais
Notables: Finished season in NCAA Frozen Four; Forward Austin Ortega sets NCAA record for most game-winning goals in a season (11)
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2013-14 season
Record: 17-18-2 Coach: Dean Blais
Notables: First season in the NCHC
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2012-13 season
Record: 19-18-2 Coach: Dean Blais
Notables: Final season in the WCHA
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2011-12 season
Record: 14-18-6
Coach: Dean Blais
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2010-11 season
Record: 21-16-2 Coach: Dean Blais
Notables: First season in the WCHA; Blais wins WCHA coach of the year
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
