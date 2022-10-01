 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Hello Garage
topical
HOCKEY

UNO hockey downs Minnesota State in exhibition game

  • Updated
  • 0

Take a look back at the last five seasons of UNO hockey.

UNO hockey defeated Minnesota State 7-2 on Saturday night in an exhibition game at Baxter Arena.

Seven players scored for UNO against Minnesota State, which is third in the USCHO national ratings. Minnesota State finished as the national runner-up last year to Denver.

Ty Mueller, Jake Pivonka, Ray Fust, Tyler Weiss, Brock Bremer, Jonny Tychonick and Kaden Bohlsen scored for UNO.

The Mavericks open the regular season Friday night at home against Niagara.

» Get the full story later on Omaha.com

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Women’s rights group demand Iran to be expelled from the World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert