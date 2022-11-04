UNO hockey drops conference opener to No. 10 North Dakota

After getting a late first period goal overturned Friday night, North Dakota wasted little time getting its offense moving in the second period on the way to a 4-1 victory over UNO in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference opener for both teams.

Two goals in the first 2:07 before a crowd of 6,543 at Baxter Arena that had its fair share of Fighting Hawks fans put the 4-4-1 Mavericks on the heels of their skates for the remaining 37-plus minutes of the game.

For a moment it appeared that the Hawks had scored the first goal of the game with just under one minute remaining in the first period.

Forward Riese Gaber got the puck over the goal line from a spot just left of the goalie’s crease. But someone on the UNO bench thought the Hawks were offside and requested the officials review the play.

Turns out the Mavericks were right and the goal was disallowed. Time was put back on the clock, three shots on goal were removed from the scoresheet and play resumed as a scoreless tie.

That’s how the first 20 minutes ended, with UND owning a 13-7 advantage in shots-on-goal and a 14-6 edge in faceoffs.

UNO just missed on two of its early shots that coach Mike Gabinet said could have quickly altered how the game played out.

“We had a couple of really good chances to bury some goals and we didn’t capitalize,” Gabinet said. “We get one or two of those Grade A chances there, then it could be a different ballgame.”

The action got much more spirited, and chippy, in the second period after a mostly peaceful opening period in which the lone penalty was a kneeing infraction by UNO’s Judd Caulfield.

In the first half of the second frame, the two teams combined for eight penalties. North Dakota turned one of those into the first goal of the game.

A mere eight seconds into right defender Jonny Tychonick’s two-minute sentence for holding, assistant captain Ethan Frisch ended the scoring drought with his second goal of the season.

Frisch’s missile on the power play was a one-timer from just inside the bottom of the left circle, with assists going to Chris Jandric and Jackson Blake.

That was one of the two goals in which UNO netminder Jake Kucharski wasn’t getting support from his defenders. There was no one in a white sweater to get in the way of Frisch’s shot as Kucharski was working his way back to that side of the net.

“They’re a team that likes to get shot volume and likes to make plays in the slot,” Gabinet said. “So you have to protect that slot area there, they’re going to throw pucks there. We have to do a better job making sure they can’t penetrate that good ice.”

It took the Hawks just 15 seconds to double their lead. Forward Jackson Kunz sent a shot to the goal that Kucharski swatted away.

Unfortunately for the Mavericks the puck didn’t leave the goal crease before Kunz got his own rebound and powered it into the net for his second goal of the season. Nick Portz and Cooper Moore were awarded assists on the goal at 2:07.

A pair of penalties at 3:46 on UNO put the Mavericks in a 5-on-3 situation. The calls were tripping on Cameron Berg and delaying the game by Jake Pivonka during the ensuing faceoff.

But the two-man advantage lasted all of 10 seconds because Gaber was whistled for hooking a Maverick defender who was trying to launch the puck down the ice.

Gaber scored the first of his two goals at 13:51 of the second period. With no Mavericks defenders to battle through, Gaber again approached from the left side and put the puck over Kucharski’s right shoulder for a 3-1 lead.

Tychonick helped the Mavericks avoid a shutout with his second goal of the second that came with just 56 seconds remaining before the second intermission.

North Dakota’s Ty Farmer and UNO left wing Cameron Berg received game misconduct penalties in the final seven second in a collision along the boards at the west end of the ice.

Gaber scored his second goal of the game, and seventh of the season, at 11:33 of the third period. Portz and Owen McLaughlin, who had the only assist on Gaber’s first goal, both collected their second assists on what turned out to be UND’s final goal of the game.

North Dakota outshot the Mavericks 38-22. The two teams will play again Saturday at 7:07 p.m. at Baxter Arena.