UNO hockey drops in national rankings after series split against Colorado College

A weekend split with unranked Colorado College dropped the UNO hockey team to 18th in this week’s USCHO national rankings.
The Mavericks, ranked 16th last week, lost to the host Tigers 4-1 on Friday but bounced back with a 3-2 victory Saturday. UNO is 16-10 overall and 6-8 in the NCHC.
The Mavs play at No. 12 North Dakota this weekend in a series that was postponed from mid-January due to COVID-19 issues within the UNO program.
Four NCHC teams remain in the top 10 — No. 4 Denver, No. 5 Western Michigan, No. 6 Minnesota Duluth and No. 7 St. Cloud State.
Minnesota State, coached by former UNO assistant Mike Hastings, remains No. 1 for the second straight week.
Rankings
1. Minnesota State (29 first-place votes)
2. Quinnipiac (14)
3. Michigan (6)
4. Denver (1)
5. Western Michigan
6. Minnesota Duluth
7. St. Cloud
8. Minnesota
9. Ohio State
10. Massachusetts
11. Cornell
12. North Dakota
13. Notre Dame
14. UMass Lowell
15. Michigan Tech
16. Northeastern
17. Providence
18. UNO
19. Boston University
20. Clarkson
