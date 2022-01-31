 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UNO hockey drops in national rankings after series split against Colorado College
0 Comments
HOCKEY

UNO hockey drops in national rankings after series split against Colorado College

  • Updated
  • 0

Several players and coaches participating in the 2022 Olympics have connections to UNO hockey.

A weekend split with unranked Colorado College dropped the UNO hockey team to 18th in this week’s USCHO national rankings.

The Mavericks, ranked 16th last week, lost to the host Tigers 4-1 on Friday but bounced back with a 3-2 victory Saturday. UNO is 16-10 overall and 6-8 in the NCHC.

The Mavs play at No. 12 North Dakota this weekend in a series that was postponed from mid-January due to COVID-19 issues within the UNO program.

Four NCHC teams remain in the top 10 — No. 4 Denver, No. 5 Western Michigan, No. 6 Minnesota Duluth and No. 7 St. Cloud State.

Minnesota State, coached by former UNO assistant Mike Hastings, remains No. 1 for the second straight week.

Rankings

1. Minnesota State (29 first-place votes)

2. Quinnipiac (14)

3. Michigan (6)

4. Denver (1)

5. Western Michigan

6. Minnesota Duluth

7. St. Cloud

8. Minnesota

9. Ohio State

10. Massachusetts

11. Cornell

12. North Dakota

13. Notre Dame

14. UMass Lowell

15. Michigan Tech

16. Northeastern

17. Providence

18. UNO

19. Boston University

20. Clarkson

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rafael Nadal wins Australian Open for record 21st major title

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert