UNO hockey drops in national rankings after series split against Colorado College

A weekend split with unranked Colorado College dropped the UNO hockey team to 18th in this week’s USCHO national rankings.

The Mavericks, ranked 16th last week, lost to the host Tigers 4-1 on Friday but bounced back with a 3-2 victory Saturday. UNO is 16-10 overall and 6-8 in the NCHC.

The Mavs play at No. 12 North Dakota this weekend in a series that was postponed from mid-January due to COVID-19 issues within the UNO program.

Four NCHC teams remain in the top 10 — No. 4 Denver, No. 5 Western Michigan, No. 6 Minnesota Duluth and No. 7 St. Cloud State.

Minnesota State, coached by former UNO assistant Mike Hastings, remains No. 1 for the second straight week.

Rankings

1. Minnesota State (29 first-place votes)

2. Quinnipiac (14)

3. Michigan (6)

4. Denver (1)

5. Western Michigan

6. Minnesota Duluth

7. St. Cloud

8. Minnesota