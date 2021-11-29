 Skip to main content
UNO hockey drops in national rankings after weekend off, but stays in top 10
HOCKEY

UNO hockey drops in national rankings after weekend off, but stays in top 10

From a new coach to reaching the Frozen Four, check out the history of UNO hockey since 2010.

UNO dropped one notch to 10th in this week’s USCHO national hockey rankings.

The 11-3 Mavericks were idle this past weekend. They return to action at home Friday night in a two-game series against league foe Colorado College.

After this weekend, UNO won’t play another game at Baxter Arena until Jan. 7.

Four other NCHC teams are ranked in the top 10 — No. 1 Minnesota Duluth, No. 5 St. Cloud State, No. 6 Western Michigan and No. 7 North Dakota. A sixth league team, Denver, is ranked 12th.

Rankings

1. Minnesota Duluth (33 first-place votes)

2. Minnesota State (6)

3. Michigan (5)

4. Quinnipiac (6)

5. St. Cloud

6. Western Michigan

7. North Dakota

8. Notre Dame

9. Cornell

10. UNO

11. Minnesota

12. Denver

13. Providence

14. Massachusetts

15. UMass Lowell

16. Northeastern

17. Harvard

18. Ohio State

19. Clarkson

20. Boston College

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

