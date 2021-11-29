UNO hockey drops in national rankings after weekend off, but stays in top 10

UNO dropped one notch to 10th in this week’s USCHO national hockey rankings.
The 11-3 Mavericks were idle this past weekend. They return to action at home Friday night in a two-game series against league foe Colorado College.
After this weekend, UNO won’t play another game at Baxter Arena until Jan. 7.
Four other NCHC teams are ranked in the top 10 — No. 1 Minnesota Duluth, No. 5 St. Cloud State, No. 6 Western Michigan and No. 7 North Dakota. A sixth league team, Denver, is ranked 12th.
Rankings
1. Minnesota Duluth (33 first-place votes)
2. Minnesota State (6)
3. Michigan (5)
4. Quinnipiac (6)
5. St. Cloud
6. Western Michigan
7. North Dakota
8. Notre Dame
9. Cornell
10. UNO
11. Minnesota
12. Denver
13. Providence
14. Massachusetts
15. UMass Lowell
16. Northeastern
17. Harvard
18. Ohio State
19. Clarkson
20. Boston College
