UNO hockey drops out of national rankings for first time this season

Several players and coaches participating in the 2022 Olympics have connections to UNO hockey.
A pair of weekend losses against unranked Miami has dropped UNO out of the national hockey rankings for the first time this season.
The previously 18th-ranked Mavericks lost to the host Redhawks 5-4 on Friday and 4-2 on Saturday. UNO fell to 7-13 overall and 7-11 in the NCHC.
The Mavs received 37 points, the highest total among unranked teams in the USCHO rankings. Connecticut, ranked 20th, had 55 points.
UNO lost three of four games this season against Miami, the last-place team in the league. The Redhawks are 6-20-2 overall and 3-14-1-1 in the NCHC.
The sweep concluded a six-game road stretch for the Mavs, who will play their final three series at home. That begins Friday night against eighth-ranked St. Cloud State.
Other ranked NCHC teams are No. 3 Denver, No. 6 Western Michigan, No. 7 Minnesota Duluth and No. 9 North Dakota.
Minnesota State received 40 first-place votes and remains No. 1.
Photos: UNO men's hockey hosts UMD
UMD's Owen Gallatin (from left), Carter Loney, and Luke Loheit celebrate their fifth goal during their game against UNO at Baxter Arena on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Davis Pennington (center) battles UMD's Noah Cates (left) and Kobe Roth for the puck during their game at Baxter Arena on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Davis Pennington skates away after UMD celebrates their fifth goal during their game against at Baxter Arena on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Ty Mueller (right) tries to get past UMD's Wyatt Kaiser during their game at Baxter Arena on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Tyler Weiss (left) and Kirby Proctor (right) battle UMD's Carter Loney for the puck during their game at Baxter Arena on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Jimmy Glynn (right) tries to score on UMD's Ryan Fanti during their game at Baxter Arena on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
UMD's Hunter Lellig (left) battles UNO's Matt Miller for the puck during their game at Baxter Arena on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
UMD's Connor Kelley (left) tries to keep UNO's Matt Miller away from the net during their game at Baxter Arena on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
UMD's Koby Bender (center) tries to score on UNO's Isaiah Saville during their game at Baxter Arena on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Isaiah Saville comes out of the tunnel at the start off the third period during their game against UMD at Baxter Arena on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Nate Knoepke tries to get off a pass after getting knocked down during their game against UMD at Baxter Arena on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Jack Randl (left) battles UMD's Wyatt Kaiser during their game at Baxter Arena on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Isaiah Saville makes a save on UMD's Jesse Jacques during their game at Baxter Arena on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Taylor Ward tries to get past UMD's Koby Bender during their game at Baxter Arena on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
UMD's Noah Cates (right) lifts a puck past UNO's Jack Randl during their game at Baxter Arena on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Jimmy Glynn (center) battles UMD's Blake Biondi (left) and Connor Kelley for a loose puck in front of the net during their game at Baxter Arena on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Brock Bremer (left) and UMD's Owen Gallatin fight after the whistle during their game at Baxter Arena on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Brock Bremer (left) and UMD's Owen Gallatin fight after the whistle during their game at Baxter Arena on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Jack Randl celebrates his goal with his teammates during their game against UMD at Baxter Arena on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Jack Randl celebrates his goal with his teammates during their game against UMD at Baxter Arena on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
UMD's Quinn Olson (left) battles UNO's Jonny Tychonick for the puck during their game at Baxter Arena on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Brock Bremer skates up the ice with the puck during their game against UMD at Baxter Arena on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Kevin Conley (left) battles UMD's Tanner Laderoute for the puck during their game at Baxter Arena on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Brandon Scanlin shoots the puck during their game against UMD at Baxter Arena on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Matt Miller tries to score on UMD's Ryan Fanti during their game at Baxter Arena on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
UMD's Matt Anderson (right) pins UNO's Matt Miller against the boards during their game at Baxter Arena on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Davis Pennington skates up the ice with the puck during their game against UMD at Baxter Arena on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO celebrated their 25th anniversary during their game against UMD at Baxter Arena on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
