UNO hockey drops out of national rankings for first time this season

A pair of weekend losses against unranked Miami has dropped UNO out of the national hockey rankings for the first time this season.

The previously 18th-ranked Mavericks lost to the host Redhawks 5-4 on Friday and 4-2 on Saturday. UNO fell to 7-13 overall and 7-11 in the NCHC.

The Mavs received 37 points, the highest total among unranked teams in the USCHO rankings. Connecticut, ranked 20th, had 55 points.

UNO lost three of four games this season against Miami, the last-place team in the league. The Redhawks are 6-20-2 overall and 3-14-1-1 in the NCHC.

The sweep concluded a six-game road stretch for the Mavs, who will play their final three series at home. That begins Friday night against eighth-ranked St. Cloud State.

Other ranked NCHC teams are No. 3 Denver, No. 6 Western Michigan, No. 7 Minnesota Duluth and No. 9 North Dakota.

Minnesota State received 40 first-place votes and remains No. 1.

