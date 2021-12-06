UNO hockey drops out of top 10 after series split with Colorado College

UNO dropped four slots to 14th in this week’s USCHO national hockey rankings following Saturday’s loss to unranked Colorado College.
The Mavericks (12-4) won the first game of the series 4-3 against the Tigers but lost 4-0 in their final home game of 2021.
UNO will get a chance to atone for that setback this weekend with a two-game series at fourth-ranked Western Michigan. The Mavs will then take a 20-day break for the holidays.
The Broncos received one first-place vote and are the highest-ranked NCHC team this week. Other league members in the top 20 are No. 5 Minnesota Duluth, No. 6 St. Cloud State, No. 7 North Dakota, No. 11 Denver and No. 14 UNO.
Colorado College and Miami are the only two unranked NCHC schools.
Minnesota State received 32 first-place votes and is ranked No. 1.
Rankings
1. Minnesota State (32 first-place votes)
2. Quinnipiac (15)
3. Michigan
4. Western Michigan (1)
5. Minnesota Duluth (1)
6. St. Cloud
7. North Dakota
8. Notre Dame
9. Cornell
10. Minnesota (1)
11. Denver
12. Massachusetts
13. Northeastern
14. UNO
15. UMass Lowell
16. Providence
17. Ohio State
18. Clarkson
19. Northern Michigan
20. Harvard
