UNO hockey drops out of top 10 after series split with Colorado College
HOCKEY

UNO hockey drops out of top 10 after series split with Colorado College

From a new coach to reaching the Frozen Four, check out the history of UNO hockey since 2010.

UNO dropped four slots to 14th in this week’s USCHO national hockey rankings following Saturday’s loss to unranked Colorado College.

The Mavericks (12-4) won the first game of the series 4-3 against the Tigers but lost 4-0 in their final home game of 2021.

UNO will get a chance to atone for that setback this weekend with a two-game series at fourth-ranked Western Michigan. The Mavs will then take a 20-day break for the holidays.

The Broncos received one first-place vote and are the highest-ranked NCHC team this week. Other league members in the top 20 are No. 5 Minnesota Duluth, No. 6 St. Cloud State, No. 7 North Dakota, No. 11 Denver and No. 14 UNO.

Colorado College and Miami are the only two unranked NCHC schools.

Minnesota State received 32 first-place votes and is ranked No. 1.

Rankings

1. Minnesota State (32 first-place votes)

2. Quinnipiac (15)

3. Michigan

4. Western Michigan (1)

5. Minnesota Duluth (1)

6. St. Cloud

7. North Dakota

8. Notre Dame

9. Cornell

10. Minnesota (1)

11. Denver

12. Massachusetts

13. Northeastern

14. UNO

15. UMass Lowell

16. Providence

17. Ohio State

18. Clarkson

19. Northern Michigan

20. Harvard

