UNO hockey drops out of top 10 in national rankings after series split against Miami
UNO hockey slipped two notches to 11th in this week’s USCHO national rankings.

The Mavericks (8-2) split a pair of home games this past weekend against unranked conference rival Miami. UNO lost 4-3 on Friday night but bounced back for a 4-1 win Saturday.

Coach Mike Gabinet’s squad will play two games this weekend at top-ranked St. Cloud State, which netted 42 of a possible 50 first-place votes.

Three other NCHC schools are ranked in the top 10 — No. 4 Minnesota Duluth, No. 7 North Dakota and No. 9 Western Michigan.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

