UNO hockey drops out of top 10 in national rankings after series split against Miami

From a new coach to reaching the Frozen Four, check out the history of UNO hockey since 2010.
UNO hockey slipped two notches to 11th in this week’s USCHO national rankings.
The Mavericks (8-2) split a pair of home games this past weekend against unranked conference rival Miami. UNO lost 4-3 on Friday night but bounced back for a 4-1 win Saturday.
Coach Mike Gabinet’s squad will play two games this weekend at top-ranked St. Cloud State, which netted 42 of a possible 50 first-place votes.
Three other NCHC schools are ranked in the top 10 — No. 4 Minnesota Duluth, No. 7 North Dakota and No. 9 Western Michigan.
Photos: UNO hockey vs. Long Island
Long Island's Ethan Martini (23) checks Omaha's Kevin Conley during their game on Friday at Baxter Arena.
Omaha's Isaiah Saville makes a save while Long Island's PJ Marrocco looks for a rebound during their game on Friday at Baxter Arena.
Omaha's Brannon McManus (39) protects the puck from Long Island's Nolan Welsh during their game on Friday at Baxter Arena.
Omaha's Cameron Berg tries battles Long Island's goalie Kris Carlson for a rebound during their game on Friday at Baxter Arena.
Omaha's Chayse Primeau tries to get the puck past Long Island's goalie Kris Carlson in the third period during their game against Long Island on Friday at Baxter Arena.
Omaha's Kaden Bohlsen (29) jumps into Tyler Weiss's arms after Weiss scored his first goal of the season in the third period during their game against Long Island on Friday at Baxter Arena.
Omaha's Kevin Conley falls at the blue line during their game against Long Island on Friday at Baxter Arena.
Omaha players celebrate after Taylor Ward scored a goal in the third period during their game against Long Island on Friday at Baxter Arena.
Omaha's Nolan Sullivan (11) pushes Long Island's Isaiah Fox (8) after Fox ran into Omaha's goalie Isaiah Saville during their game on Friday at Baxter Arena.
Omaha's Kevin Conley shoots in the third period during their game against Long Island on Friday at Baxter Arena.
Omaha's Kevin Conley battles to recover the puck during their game against Long Island on Friday at Baxter Arena.
Omaha players celebrate after Kevin Conley scored in the third period during their game against Long Island on Friday at Baxter Arena.
Omaha's Chayse Primeau (13) and Taylor Ward (17) try to score on Long Island's goalie Kris Carlson during their game on Friday at Baxter Arena.
Omaha's Kevin Conley loses the puck after falling at the blue line during their game against Long Island on Friday at Baxter Arena.
Omaha's Chayse Primeau tries to get the puck past Long Island's goalie Kris Carlson in the third period during their game against Long Island on Friday at Baxter Arena.
Omaha's Kaden Bohlsen (29) jumps into Tyler Weiss's arms after Weiss scored his first goal of the season in the third period during their game against Long Island on Friday at Baxter Arena.
Omaha's Kaden Bohlsen (29) checks Long Island's Carson Musser in the third period during their game on Friday at Baxter Arena.
Omaha's Victor Mancini protects the puck from Long Island's Dylan Schuett in the third period during their game on Friday at Baxter Arena.
