UNO hockey drops season opener to Niagara

It wasn't the season opener the UNO hockey team wanted.

Niagara grabbed the early lead and held on for a 4-3 victory Friday night at Baxter Arena. The teams will play again Saturday at 7:07 p.m.

"It's a disappointing loss," UNO coach Mike Gabinet said. "We had some really costly turnovers and some really big mistakes that ended up in the back of the net."

The Purple Eagles went ahead with 6:18 left in the first period when Olivier Gauthier scored an unassisted goal. Casey Carreau made it 2-0 later in the period, scoring on a breakaway.

​Jack Randl got UNO on the scoreboard in the opening minute of the second period, knocking in a rebound before being knocked to the ice.

Niagara went back ahead by two goals when Jay Ahearn took advantage of a giveaway in front of the Mavericks net and slipped a shot past goalie Jake Kucharski.

A goal four minutes later by Ryan Cox put UNO down 4-1, but Tyler Weiss scored on a rebound before the end of the period to draw the Mavs within two.

Randl scored his second goal on the power play with 12:54 left in the game. He one-timed a shot from the right faceoff circle past Niagara goalie Chad Veltri to make it 4-3.

​UNO pulled its goalie with two minutes left and outshot Niagara 12-3 in the final period but was unable to get it tied.

"We played well in the third period and had a lot of shots," Randl said. "We just couldn't get one home there to get it tied."

Gabinet said the Mavs paid for their earlier mistakes.

"We carried the play in the third period," he said. "We had to try to play catch up and they did a good job of not letting us tie it up."

It was the second year in a row that the Mavs dropped their season opener by a 4-3 score, losing last season against Lake Superior State in overtime.

​Niagara (1-0) ... 2;2;0-4

UNO (0-1) ... 0;2;1-3

First period: 1, N, Gauthier (unassisted), 13:43. 2, N, Carreau (Mysak, Veltri), 18:31.

Second period: 3, UNO, Randl 1 (Proctor, Mancini), :33. 4, N, Ahearn (unassisted), 10:52. 5, N, Cox (Carreau, Nilsson), power play, 14:09. 6, UNO, Weiss 1 (Pivonka, Pennington), 17:37.

Third period: 7, Randl 2 (Weiss, Tychonick), power play, 7:06.

Shots on goal:

Niagara ... 7;8;3--18

UNO ... 8;14;12--34

Goalies: N, Veltri (31 saves); UNO, Kucharski (14 saves).

Penalties: N, 3-6; UNO, 1-2.

Power-play conversions: N, 1-1; UNO, 1-3.

Three stars: 1, Jack Randl, UNO. 2, Casey Carreau, Niagara. 3, Tyler Weiss, UNO.

A: 5,748.