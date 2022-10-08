UNO hockey drops second game to Niagara in season-opening series

For the second straight night in its season-opening series, Niagara found a way to knock off UNO on its home ice.
Niagara, which held on after building an early lead Friday, took its only lead Saturday with 3:12 left in the game as the Purple Eagles defeated the Mavericks by an identical 4-3 score at Baxter Arena.
UNO (0-2) took a 3-2 lead in the opening minutes of the third period on a goal by Brock Bremer. But Niagara tied it two minutes later, then Ryan Naumovski scored the winner.
The Mavs lost despite outshooting Niagara 71-41.
UNO's Jack Randl scored the only goal in the opening period then Nolan Sullivan put UNO up 2-1 midway through the second period.
But the Purple Eagles scored in the final minutes of the second period to tie it before Naumovski's first goal of the season won it.