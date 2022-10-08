UNO hockey drops second game to Niagara in season-opening series

For the second straight night in its season-opening series, Niagara found a way to knock off UNO on its home ice.

Niagara, which held on after building an early lead Friday, took its only lead Saturday with 3:12 left in the game as the Purple Eagles defeated the Mavericks by an identical 4-3 score at Baxter Arena.

UNO (0-2) took a 3-2 lead in the opening minutes of the third period on a goal by Brock Bremer. But Niagara tied it two minutes later, then Ryan Naumovski scored the winner.

The Mavs lost despite outshooting Niagara 71-41.

UNO's Jack Randl scored the only goal in the opening period then Nolan Sullivan put UNO up 2-1 midway through the second period.

But the Purple Eagles scored in the final minutes of the second period to tie it before Naumovski's first goal of the season won it.

Simon Latkoczy made 23 saves for UNO, which hits the road for a pair of games at Lake Superior State next weekend.