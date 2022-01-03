UNO hockey drops slightly in rankings after split series against St. Lawrence

A loss to unranked St. Lawrence didn’t hurt UNO hockey much in this week’s USCHO national rankings.

The 14-6 Mavericks dropped one slot to 15th following a 3-2 setback Friday night in Canton, New York. UNO led 2-0 with 11 minutes left before the Saints rallied for the win.

Coach Mike Gabinet’s squad bounced back Saturday night to post a 5-0 victory. Goalie Isaiah Saville, who took the loss the previous night, stopped 21 shots to earn his fourth shutout of the season.

UNO tied a program record Saturday by posting its 10th nonconference win.

Five other NCHC members remain in the top 10 — No. 3 Western Michigan, No. 4 St. Cloud State, No. 5 North Dakota, No. 7 Denver and No. 8 Minnesota Duluth.

The Mavs return to action Friday at 7:30 p.m., opening a two-game home series against Denver.

Rankings

1. Minnesota State (43 first-place votes)

2. Quinnipiac (7)

3. Western Michigan

4. St. Cloud

5. North Dakota