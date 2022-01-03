UNO hockey drops slightly in rankings after split series against St. Lawrence

A loss to unranked St. Lawrence didn’t hurt UNO hockey much in this week’s USCHO national rankings.
The 14-6 Mavericks dropped one slot to 15th following a 3-2 setback Friday night in Canton, New York. UNO led 2-0 with 11 minutes left before the Saints rallied for the win.
Coach Mike Gabinet’s squad bounced back Saturday night to post a 5-0 victory. Goalie Isaiah Saville, who took the loss the previous night, stopped 21 shots to earn his fourth shutout of the season.
UNO tied a program record Saturday by posting its 10th nonconference win.
Five other NCHC members remain in the top 10 — No. 3 Western Michigan, No. 4 St. Cloud State, No. 5 North Dakota, No. 7 Denver and No. 8 Minnesota Duluth.
The Mavs return to action Friday at 7:30 p.m., opening a two-game home series against Denver.
Rankings
1. Minnesota State (43 first-place votes)
2. Quinnipiac (7)
3. Western Michigan
4. St. Cloud
5. North Dakota
6. Michigan
7. Denver
8. Minnesota Duluth
9. Minnesota
10. Massachusetts
11. Northeastern
12. UMass Lowell
13. Notre Dame
14. Cornell
15. UNO
16. Providence
17. Ohio State
18. Boston College
19. Harvard
20. Michigan Tech
mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH