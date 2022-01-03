 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UNO hockey drops slightly in rankings after split series against St. Lawrence
0 comments
HOCKEY

UNO hockey drops slightly in rankings after split series against St. Lawrence

From a new coach to reaching the Frozen Four, check out the history of UNO hockey since 2010.

A loss to unranked St. Lawrence didn’t hurt UNO hockey much in this week’s USCHO national rankings.

The 14-6 Mavericks dropped one slot to 15th following a 3-2 setback Friday night in Canton, New York. UNO led 2-0 with 11 minutes left before the Saints rallied for the win.

Coach Mike Gabinet’s squad bounced back Saturday night to post a 5-0 victory. Goalie Isaiah Saville, who took the loss the previous night, stopped 21 shots to earn his fourth shutout of the season.

UNO tied a program record Saturday by posting its 10th nonconference win.

Five other NCHC members remain in the top 10 — No. 3 Western Michigan, No. 4 St. Cloud State, No. 5 North Dakota, No. 7 Denver and No. 8 Minnesota Duluth.

The Mavs return to action Friday at 7:30 p.m., opening a two-game home series against Denver.

Rankings

1. Minnesota State (43 first-place votes)

2. Quinnipiac (7)

3. Western Michigan

4. St. Cloud

5. North Dakota

6. Michigan

7. Denver

8. Minnesota Duluth

9. Minnesota

10. Massachusetts

11. Northeastern

12. UMass Lowell

13. Notre Dame

14. Cornell

15. UNO

16. Providence

17. Ohio State

18. Boston College

19. Harvard

20. Michigan Tech

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Las Vegas snag victory over Colts

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert