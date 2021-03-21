UNO hockey earns NCAA tournament bid

UNO earned a berth in the 16-team NCAA postseason hockey tournament as the field was announced Sunday.
The West Regional’s fourth-seeded Mavericks will play top-seeded Minnesota in a first-round game Saturday in Loveland, Colorado. Also in that regional are second-seeded Minnesota State and third-seeded Quinnipiac.
Four teams from the NCHC reached the tourney — UNO, North Dakota, St. Cloud State and Minnesota Duluth. North Dakota is the overall No. 1 seed in the tournament.
