UNO hockey enters top 10 in this week's rankings

Despite being idle this past weekend, UNO hockey climbed one slot to No. 10 in this week's USCHO national rankings.

The NCHC has four teams in the top 10, including No. 1 St. Cloud State, and two more in the top 20. Also in the ratings are No. 4 Minnesota Duluth, No. 6 North Dakota, No. 11 Denver and No. 13 Western Michigan.