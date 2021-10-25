 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UNO hockey enters top 10 in this week's rankings
0 comments
HOCKEY

UNO hockey enters top 10 in this week's rankings

From a new coach to reaching the Frozen Four, check out the history of UNO hockey since 2010.

Despite being idle this past weekend, UNO hockey climbed one slot to No. 10 in this week's USCHO national rankings.

The Mavericks (5-1) are riding a five-game win streak.

They return to action Friday night at Baxter Arena, opening a two-game series against Long Island.

The NCHC has four teams in the top 10, including No. 1 St. Cloud State, and two more in the top 20. Also in the ratings are No. 4 Minnesota Duluth, No. 6 North Dakota, No. 11 Denver and No. 13 Western Michigan.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Giants season being ravaged by injury

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert