UNO hockey enters top 10 in this week's rankings

From a new coach to reaching the Frozen Four, check out the history of UNO hockey since 2010.
Despite being idle this past weekend, UNO hockey climbed one slot to No. 10 in this week's USCHO national rankings.
The Mavericks (5-1) are riding a five-game win streak.
They return to action Friday night at Baxter Arena, opening a two-game series against Long Island.
The NCHC has four teams in the top 10, including No. 1 St. Cloud State, and two more in the top 20. Also in the ratings are No. 4 Minnesota Duluth, No. 6 North Dakota, No. 11 Denver and No. 13 Western Michigan.
Photos: UNO hockey wins in overtime over Alaska Fairbanks
Omaha's Matt Miller (27) celebrates with teammates Victor Mancini (23) and Cameron Berg (14) after his game-winning goal in the Alaska vs. Omaha hockey game at the Baxter Arena in Omaha on Friday. Omaha won 3-2 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Kirby Proctor (3) goes for the goal with Alaska's Arvils Bergmanis (38) and Gustavs Grigals (30) blocking his way in the Alaska vs. Omaha hockey game at the Baxter Arena in Omaha on Friday. Omaha won 3-2 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Jack Randl (28) celebrates with his team after scoring a goal in the Alaska vs. Omaha hockey game at the Baxter Arena in Omaha on Friday. Omaha won 3-2 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Isaiah Saville (31) makes a catch as Omaha's Nolan Krenzen (12) and Alaska's Eriks Zohovs (10) battle it out in the Alaska vs. Omaha hockey game at the Baxter Arena in Omaha on Friday. Omaha won 3-2 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Taylor Ward (17) moves with the puck in the Alaska vs. Omaha hockey game at the Baxter Arena in Omaha on Friday. Omaha won 3-2 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha goalies Jacob Zab (35) and Isaiah Saville (31) have a moment together before the start of the Alaska vs. Omaha hockey game at the Baxter Arena in Omaha on Friday. Omaha won 3-2 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Matt Miller (27) is crowded by his team after his game-winning goal in the Alaska vs. Omaha hockey game at the Baxter Arena in Omaha on Friday. Omaha won 3-2 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha takes the ice for the Alaska vs. Omaha hockey game at the Baxter Arena in Omaha on Friday. Omaha won 3-2 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Chayse Primeau (13) goes for the puck during a face-off in the Alaska vs. Omaha hockey game at the Baxter Arena in Omaha on Friday. Omaha won 3-2 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Kevin Conley (1) and Alaska's Simon Falk (20) battle for the puck in the Alaska vs. Omaha hockey game at the Baxter Arena in Omaha on Friday. Omaha won 3-2 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Kevin Conley (10) and Alaska's Roberts Kalkis (23) fight in the Alaska vs. Omaha hockey game at the Baxter Arena in Omaha on Friday. Omaha won 3-2 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Alaska's Jordan Muzzillo (8) flicks the puck behind him, past Omaha's Taylor Ward (17), in the Alaska vs. Omaha hockey game at the Baxter Arena in Omaha on Friday. Omaha won 3-2 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Isaiah Saville (31) sits on the ice after having his helmut knocked off in the Alaska vs. Omaha hockey game at the Baxter Arena in Omaha on Friday. Omaha won 3-2 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
An Omaha fan yells after a penalty against the Mavericks in the Alaska vs. Omaha hockey game at the Baxter Arena in Omaha on Friday. Omaha won 3-2 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Chayse Primeau (13) falls on Alaska's Gustavs Grigals (30) in the Alaska vs. Omaha hockey game at the Baxter Arena in Omaha on Friday. Omaha won 3-2 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Kirby Proctor (3) gets stuck on the ice while in front of the goal in the Alaska vs. Omaha hockey game at the Baxter Arena in Omaha on Friday. Omaha won 3-2 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
A face-off in the Alaska vs. Omaha hockey game at the Baxter Arena in Omaha on Friday. Omaha won 3-2 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha head coach Mike Gabinet watch this team in the Alaska vs. Omaha hockey game at the Baxter Arena in Omaha on Friday. Omaha won 3-2 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Brannon McManus (39) shoots the puck between the legs of Alaska's Jordan Muzzillo (8) in the Alaska vs. Omaha hockey game at the Baxter Arena in Omaha on Friday. Omaha won 3-2 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Alaska's Roberts Kalkis (23) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in the Alaska vs. Omaha hockey game at the Baxter Arena in Omaha on Friday. Omaha won 3-2 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Taylor Ward (17) swipes the puck out of the front of the goal after teammate Isaiah Saville couldn't get a glove on it in the Alaska vs. Omaha hockey game at the Baxter Arena in Omaha on Friday. Omaha won 3-2 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
A fight break out in the Alaska vs. Omaha hockey game at the Baxter Arena in Omaha on Friday. Omaha won 3-2 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Taylor Ward (17) controls the puck while skating past Alaska's Filip Fornaa Svensson (13) in the Alaska vs. Omaha hockey game at the Baxter Arena in Omaha on Friday. Omaha won 3-2 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Alaska's Jakob Breault (37) launches for the puck in the Alaska vs. Omaha hockey game at the Baxter Arena in Omaha on Friday. Omaha won 3-2 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Alaska's Brady Risk (11) celebrates his goal with teammate Antti Virtanen (25) in the Alaska vs. Omaha hockey game at the Baxter Arena in Omaha on Friday. Omaha won 3-2 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Kirby Proctor (3) skates past Alaska's Colin Doyle (17) in the Alaska vs. Omaha hockey game at the Baxter Arena in Omaha on Friday. Omaha won 3-2 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Alaska vs. Omaha hockey game at the Baxter Arena in Omaha on Friday. Omaha won 3-2 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
