UNO hockey exits NCHC pod with 3-0 win over Colorado College

UNO completed the 10-game portion of its league pod schedule Monday with a 3-0 win over Colorado College at Baxter Arena.

Kevin Conley, Martin Sundberg and Tyler Weiss scored for the Mavericks, who boosted their record to 6-3-1. UNO moved into second place in the eight-team NCHC, two points behind first-place North Dakota.

​Isaiah Saville made 33 saves to post his second shutout of the season.

UNO will return to action Dec. 31 with a home game against North Dakota.

