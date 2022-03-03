UNO hockey expects spirited series in its regular-season finale against No. 4 North Dakota

UNO will find itself in a spoiler role this weekend in its final regular-season series against North Dakota.

The fourth-ranked Fighting Hawks are in first place in the eight-team NCHC with 51 points, four more than second-place Denver. A North Dakota victory Friday or Saturday would clinch the Penrose Cup as league champion.

Standing in the way are the Mavericks, who would like nothing more than to spoil the party.

"Lots of respect for North Dakota and the program they have there," UNO coach Mike Gabinet said. "They're a top five team in the country and obviously we get excited when we play them."

He added that another spirited series is expected, with so much on the line for the Fighting Hawks.

"Maybe we should play earlier in the year because we always have such physical, intense series," Gabinet said. "Not sure either team wants to play each other to finish the season."

North Dakota probably hasn't forgotten how the first series against the visiting Mavs went Feb. 4-5 in Grand Forks. UNO lost the first game 4-1 and trailed 2-0 the next night before rallying for a 3-2 overtime victory.

The Mavs — 20-14 overall and 10-12 in the NCHC — sit in sixth place with 28 points. They'll be unable to crack the top four in the standings so will play on the road in the best-of-three league playoffs next weekend.

This also will be senior weekend, and at least four graduate players — forwards Brannon McManus, Kevin Conley and Martin Sundberg, and defenseman Nate Knoepke — will be playing their final games at Baxter Arena. Five other seniors — Taylor Ward, Jason Smallidge, Chayse Primeau, Tyler Weiss and Jonny Tychonick — could return after being granted an extra year of eligibility due to COVID.

"It goes by so quickly that you forget to pause and reflect that it is senior weekend," the coach said. "We've got a lot of guys who have dedicated a lot of time and effort to help build the program."

McManus, a transfer from Minnesota, is fourth on the team in scoring. He has nine goals and 19 assists for 28 points.

Conley, the team captain, has eight goals and 10 assists for 18 points. Four of those goals have come on the power play.

Sundberg, who has been slowed by injury this season, has played in nine games. He has one goal and one assist.

Knoepke has not scored this season but has eight assists. He is second on the team in blocked shots with 45, one behind fellow defenseman Brandon Scanlin.

"They've been great players and great ambassadors for the program," Gabinet said. "I'm very proud of those guys as individuals."

The 20th-ranked Mavs are coming off a split in last weekend's home series against No. 3 Denver.

"I think you have to get hot at the right time and we've shown that the last few weekends," junior forward Nolan Sullivan said. "We're trending in the right direction and that's all that really matters."

He added that the team is looking forward to playing at Baxter Arena one final weekend.

"We've had some awesome crowds so we're excited to finish off one last series here," Sullivan said. "Then we'll see where we're going for the playoffs."

North Dakota coach Brad Berry said at his press conference this week that his Fighting Hawks are expecting a battle.

​"They're extremely tough and play very well in that rink," he said. "Our guys know that, and we'll be ready for it."

North Dakota, riding a six-game win streak, is coming off a pair of home wins against eighth-ranked Western Michigan.

​Notes

» North Dakota received only one first-place vote in the NCHC preseason media poll.

» UNO's first-round playoff opponent probably will be either Western Michigan or Minnesota Duluth.

» Ward continues to lead the Mavs in scoring with 17 goals and 18 assists for 35 points.

» Gabinet said the team was fighting illness last week and that might still keep some players out of the lineup this weekend.

» Berry recently signed a contract extension through the 2025-26 season.

» North Dakota enters this weekend 21-11-1 overall and 16-5-1-1 in the NCHC.

» UNO freshman Ty Mueller was named the league's Rookie of the Month for February after scoring four goals in his last four games.

» North Dakota defenseman Jake Sanderson remains sidelined after suffering an injury at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

