UNO hockey fall to No. 2 North Dakota after Fighting Hawks score three power play goals

North Dakota's special teams proved to be just that Friday night against UNO.
The second-ranked Fighting Hawks scored three power play goals and one shorthanded goal in a 4-2 victory at Baxter Arena. North Dakota has won three in a row over 11th-ranked UNO, having swept a home series last weekend.
The Mavs tied the game with 2:43 left when Jack Randl scored off a rebound, but that positive vibe didn't last long. UNO defenseman Jason Smallidge was whistled for an interference penalty, giving North Dakota another shot with the man advantage for the final 1:53.
"It was disappointing to see that penalty," UNO coach Mike Gabinet said. "That late you like to see the players dictate the outcome of the game."
The Fighting Hawks scored with 1:18 left when Jasper Weatherby rifled a shot past UNO goalie Isaiah Saville. North Dakota's Judd Caulfield added a shorthanded, empty-net goal with 11 seconds left to ice the victory.
"This was a tough one," Gabinet said. "But we've got to regroup and keep putting in the work."
The Mavs will finish the regular season next Friday with one more road game against North Dakota. UNO will come home and then travel right back to Grand Forks for the league's postseason Frozen Faceoff, to be played entirely at North Dakota's Engelstad Arena.
The Fighting Hawks grabbed the early lead with the only goal of the first period. Mark Senden scored on the power play, capitalizing on a scramble in front of Saville.
The Mavs tied it in the opening minute of the second period. North Dakota goalie Adam Scheel stopped a shot by Kevin Conley but Brock Bremer was there to stuff home the rebound.
The Fighting Hawks got their second power play goal eight minutes later to reclaim the lead. Defenseman Jake Sanderson slipped past a UNO defender and fired a high shot from the slot past Saville.
The Mavs pressed for the tying goal in the third period and finally got it when Randl tapped in the rebound of a Martin Sundberg shot. The Fighting Hawks responded with two goals in the final 1:18 to win it.
Randl said he didn't mind seeing so much of North Dakota in the final weeks of the regular season.
"It's a good rivalry and they're always fun games," he said. "It's good preparation for the playoffs coming up."
North Dakota, which already has clinched the league's regular-season title, moved to 18-4-1.
UNO fell to 13-9-1, with four of those losses coming against the Fighting Hawks.
Notes
» North Dakota was playing without three of its top scorers who are dinged up. The Fighting Hawks were without leading scorer Shane Pinto, No. 2 scorer Jordan Kawaguchi and No. 5 scorer Grant Mismash.
» Saville made the save of the night, gloving a wrist shot from close range by Gavin Hain early in the second period.
» The Mavs' goalie also kept North Dakota off the board in the first 30 seconds of the game, stopping two tough shots by Weatherby.
» Defenseman Jonny Tychonick, who transferred to UNO from North Dakota, also saved a goal with 7:10 left in the second period. A shot trickled behind Saville but Tychonick swept it away just before it crossed the goal line.
North Dakota (17-4-1).....1 1 2—4
UNO (13-8-1)...................0 1 1—2
First period: 1, UND, Sender (Caulfield, Weatherby), power play, 7:30.
Second period: 2, UNO, Bremer 6 (Conley), :27. 3, UND, Sanderson (Bernard-Docker, Weatherby), power play, 8:41.
Third period: 4, UNO, Randl 5 (Sundberg, Smallidge), 17:17. 5, UND, Weatherby (unassisted), power play, 18:42. 6, UND, Caulfield (unassisted), shorthanded, empty net, 19:49.
Shots on goal:
UND.......14 12 11—37
UNO........8 9 15—32
Goalies: UND, Scheel (30 saves). UNO, Saville (33 saves).
Penalties: UND, 4-8. UNO, 5-18.
Power-play conversions: UND, 3-4. UNO, 0-5.
Three stars: 1, UND, Jasper Weatherby. 2, UND, Jake Sanderson. 3, UNO, Jack Randl.
