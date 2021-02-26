UNO hockey fall to No. 2 North Dakota after Fighting Hawks score three power play goals

The Fighting Hawks grabbed the early lead with the only goal of the first period. Mark Senden scored on the power play, capitalizing on a scramble in front of Saville.

The Mavs tied it in the opening minute of the second period. North Dakota goalie Adam Scheel stopped a shot by Kevin Conley but Brock Bremer was there to stuff home the rebound.

The Fighting Hawks got their second power play goal eight minutes later to reclaim the lead. Defenseman Jake Sanderson slipped past a UNO defender and fired a high shot from the slot past Saville.

The Mavs pressed for the tying goal in the third period and finally got it when Randl tapped in the rebound of a Martin Sundberg shot. The Fighting Hawks responded with two goals in the final 1:18 to win it.

Randl said he didn't mind seeing so much of North Dakota in the final weeks of the regular season.

"It's a good rivalry and they're always fun games," he said. "It's good preparation for the playoffs coming up."

North Dakota, which already has clinched the league's regular-season title, moved to 18-4-1.

UNO fell to 13-9-1, with four of those losses coming against the Fighting Hawks.

