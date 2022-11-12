UNO hockey falls in overtime to Minnesota Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — Quinn Olson scored with 1:49 left in overtime to lift Minnesota Duluth to a 3-2 win over UNO on Saturday night.

UNO, which won 3-2 Friday, has never swept a weekend series at Duluth.

UNO scored its first goal early in the second period as Jake Pivonka found the back of the net. Duluth's Ben Steeves gave the Bulldogs a 2-1 lead heading into the third period.

Matt Miller tied it for UNO with 1:30 left before Olson scored the winner.

Duluth outshot the Mavs 42-23 as Jake Kucharski made 39 saves.