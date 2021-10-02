UNO hockey falls short against Lake Superior State in season opener

From a new coach to reaching the Frozen Four, check out the history of UNO hockey since 2010.
Lake Superior State defeated UNO 4-3 in overtime Saturday night in the hockey season opener for both teams.
The Mavericks led 2-0 in the first period on goals by Matt Miller and Minnesota transfer Brannon McManus but the Lakers got it tied with a pair later in the period.
UNO reclaimed the lead late in the second period when Chayse Primeau, a preseason all-conference selection, tapped in a rebound.
Lake Superior State pulled its goalie and tied the game with 1:04 left when Harrison Roy scored off a scramble.
The Lakers then won the game with 1:52 left in the five-minute overtime when Brandon Puricelli scored his second of the game.
The teams will finish their two-game series Sunday at 4:07 p.m. at Baxter Arena.
A brief look at UNO hockey since 2010
2010-11 season
Record: 21-16-2 Coach: Dean Blais
Notables: First season in the WCHA; Blais wins WCHA coach of the year
2011-12 season
Record: 14-18-6
Coach: Dean Blais
2012-13 season
Record: 19-18-2 Coach: Dean Blais
Notables: Final season in the WCHA
2013-14 season
Record: 17-18-2 Coach: Dean Blais
Notables: First season in the NCHC
2014-15 season
Record: 20-13-6 Coach: Dean Blais
Notables: Finished season in NCAA Frozen Four; Forward Austin Ortega sets NCAA record for most game-winning goals in a season (11)
2015-16 season
Record: 18-17-1
Coach: Dean Blais
2016-17 season
Record: 17-17-5 Coach: Dean Blais
Notables: Blais final season coaching the Mavs; Forward Austin Ortega ties NCAA record for career game-winning goals (23)
2017-18 season
Record: 17-17-2 Coach: Mike Gabinet
Notables: Gabinet's first season coaching Mavs
2018-19 season
Record: 9-24-3
Coach: Mike Gabinet
2019-20 season
Record: 14-17-5 Coach: Mike Gabinet
Notables: Postseason canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic
2020-21 season
Record: 14-11-1 Coach: Mike Gabinet
Notables: Reached NCAA tournament regionals, where Mavs fell to Minnesota 7-2
