UNO hockey falls short against Lake Superior State in season opener

Lake Superior State defeated UNO 4-3 in overtime Saturday night in the hockey season opener for both teams.

​The Mavericks led 2-0 in the first period on goals by Matt Miller and Minnesota transfer Brannon McManus but the Lakers got it tied with a pair later in the period.

UNO reclaimed the lead late in the second period when Chayse Primeau, a preseason all-conference selection, tapped in a rebound.

Lake Superior State pulled its goalie and tied the game with 1:04 left when Harrison Roy scored off a scramble.

The Lakers then won the game with 1:52 left in the five-minute overtime when Brandon Puricelli scored his second of the game.

The teams will finish their two-game series Sunday at 4:07 p.m. at Baxter Arena.

>> Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald

