UNO hockey falls short against Lake Superior State in season opener
HOCKEY

UNO hockey falls short against Lake Superior State in season opener

From a new coach to reaching the Frozen Four, check out the history of UNO hockey since 2010.

Lake Superior State defeated UNO 4-3 in overtime Saturday night in the hockey season opener for both teams.

​The Mavericks led 2-0 in the first period on goals by Matt Miller and Minnesota transfer Brannon McManus but the Lakers got it tied with a pair later in the period.

UNO reclaimed the lead late in the second period when Chayse Primeau, a preseason all-conference selection, tapped in a rebound.

Lake Superior State pulled its goalie and tied the game with 1:04 left when Harrison Roy scored off a scramble.

The Lakers then won the game with 1:52 left in the five-minute overtime when Brandon Puricelli scored his second of the game.

The teams will finish their two-game series Sunday at 4:07 p.m. at Baxter Arena.

>> Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald.

