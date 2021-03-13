UNO hockey falls to Denver in first round of NCHC Frozen Faceoffs

GREAT FORKS, N.D. — Denver rallied from a two-goal deficit to defeat UNO 5-4 in the NCHC quarterfinals on Saturday afternoon.

UNO grabbed a 3-1 lead on a Tyler Weiss goal with 5:09 left in the second period. But the Pioneers tied it in the opening minute of the third period before taking a 4-3 lead with eight minutes to go.

UNO tied it on Nate Knoepke's goal with 6:50 left, but Denver regained the lead less than two minutes later and kept the Mavs scoreless the rest of the way.

Isaiah Saville made 33 saves for UNO (14-10-1).

