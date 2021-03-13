 Skip to main content
UNO hockey falls to Denver in first round of NCHC Frozen Faceoffs
UNO hockey falls to Denver in first round of NCHC Frozen Faceoffs

GREAT FORKS, N.D. — Denver rallied from a two-goal deficit to defeat UNO 5-4 in the NCHC quarterfinals on Saturday afternoon.

UNO grabbed a 3-1 lead on a Tyler Weiss goal with 5:09 left in the second period. But the Pioneers tied it in the opening minute of the third period before taking a 4-3 lead with eight minutes to go.

UNO tied it on Nate Knoepke's goal with 6:50 left, but Denver regained the lead less than two minutes later and kept the Mavs scoreless the rest of the way.

Isaiah Saville made 33 saves for UNO (14-10-1).

