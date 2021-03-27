 Skip to main content
UNO hockey falls to Minnesota in NCAA regional
LOVELAND, Colo. — A slow start doomed the UNO hockey team Saturday night in its NCAA regional tournament game against Minnesota.

The second-ranked Gophers struck for three first-period goals and cruised to a 7-2 win. Minnesota advances to Sunday's regional final while the season ends for the 14-11-1 Mavericks.

UNO, making its first NCAA tourney appearance since 2015, fell behind early and never recovered. It started with a goal 5:48 into the game by Mason Nevers, who scored off a scramble.

The Gophers scored twice two minutes apart to extend their advantage to 3-0. Jack Perbix tallied the first and Scott Reedy the second.

The Mavs broke through when Taylor Ward scored his first of two goals with 1:56 left in the opening period. He snapped a shot past Minnesota goalie Jack LaFontaine, a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award as the nation's top player.

The Gophers struck 41 seconds into the second period when Ryan Johnson fired a shot through traffic that eluded UNO goalie Isaiah Saville. Minnesota scored again seven minutes later when Ben Meyers converted a 2-on-1 play.

That fifth goal prompted Mavs coach Mike Gabinet to replace Saville with Austin Roden. The switch didn't slow Minnesota, which made it 6-1 late in the period when Nevers scored his second of the game.

Ward scored his second and team-leading 13th early in the third period when he tucked a shot between LaFontaine's pads. The Gophers got that one back when Finnish native Sampo Ranta, Minnesota's leading scorer, put a shot past Roden.

Brock Faber finished with five assists, tying an NCAA tournament record.

The victory boosts the 24-6 Gophers into the regional final Sunday at 7 p.m. against Minnesota State. The Mavericks, led by former Omaha Lancers head coach and UNO assistant Mike Hastings, rallied to defeat Quinnipiac 4-3 in overtime in the earlier semifinal Saturday.

The seven goals allowed by UNO tied a season-high. The Mavs lost 7-1 at North Dakota on Feb. 20.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.

