UNO hockey falls to No. 2 North Dakota

UNO led second-ranked North Dakota on Friday night but the Mavericks were unable to hold it.

The Fighting Hawks rallied from a one-goal deficit to post a 6-2 victory over the ninth-ranked Mavs at Baxter Arena. It was the 10th win in the past 11 games for North Dakota, which is in first place in the NCHC.

UNO's Chayse Primeau scored in the first period to tie the game 1-1, and a goal by Martin Sundberg early in the second put the Mavs on top. But North Dakota bounced back to score the next five goals.

​Shane Pinto scored to tie the game and the Fighting Hawks then went ahead on an unassisted goal by Mark Senden. UNO goalie Isaiah Saville made the original save but the puck caromed off defenseman Nolan Krenzen into the net.

The Fighting Hawks made it 4-2 with 15:31 left in the game on a goal by senior forward Grant Mismash. Jasper Weatherby and Judd Caulfield scored late to make the final 6-2.

The teams will play against Saturday at 6:07 p.m. at Baxter Arena.

