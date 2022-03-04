UNO hockey falls to North Dakota in overtime

UNO did everything possible to deny North Dakota from capturing the Penrose Cup on Friday night at Baxter Arena.

In the end, it wasn't quite enough as the Fighting Hawks skated off with a hard-earned 5-4 overtime victory and the Cup, which is presented to the NCHC's regular-season champion.

The Mavs trailed 4-2 entering the final period but a power- play goal by team captain Kevin Conley made it 4-3 with 11 minutes left.

UNO then swarmed the North Dakota net, peppering North Dakota goalie Zach Driscoll with shots. Several came while the Mavs were on the power play but UNO was unable to get it tied.

That changed after the Mavs pulled their goalie. Taylor Ward took a pass from Tyler Weiss and fired home his team-leading 18th goal with 57 seconds left in regulation to tie it.​

North Dakota ended it 1:28 into the five-minute overtime when Tyler Kleven ripped a shot past UNO goalie Austin Roden.

The Fighting Hawks claimed the Cup, much to the disappointment of the noisy Mavs fans at Baxter.

The Fighting Hawks had the better of it in the first period, outshooting the Mavs 15-8 and coming away with a 2-1 lead.

Jake Schmaltz scored first, putting a shot past Roden just as a penalty to UNO's Brannon McManus was expiring. His low shot from near the blue line eluded the screened goalie.

The Mavs tied it when Cameron Berg scored his eighth of the season. After a faceoff win, Berg's wrist shot beat Driscoll to the glove side.

The Fighting Hawks went back on top late in the period on the power play when Cooper Moore fired a one-timer past Roden. The Mavs were still serving a five-minute major penalty to Joey Abate for boarding.

North Dakota extended its lead in the second period, outshooting the Mavs 15-4 and grabbing a 4-2 advantage.

Griffin Ness made it 3-1 1:44 into the period, scoring on the power play just before Abate's major penalty expired. His goal came after a turnover in UNO's zone.

Matt Miller drew the Mavs within 3-2 less than three minutes later, tapping in a rebound of a Jack Randl shot.

North Dakota regained its two-goal edge with 2:53 left in the period on Schmaltz's second of the game. Before a delayed penalty could be called on UNO, he drilled a shot from the slot past Roden to make it 4-2.

UNO dominated the third period, outshooting North Dakota 16-3. But after getting it tied, the Mavs fell in overtime.

The teams will close out the regular season Saturday night at 7:07 at Baxter Arena.

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.