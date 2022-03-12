UNO hockey falls to Western Michigan in overtime of NCHC quarterfinal series

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Drew Worrad scored 4:42 into overtime to lead No. 7 Western Michigan to a 5-4 win on Saturday and an NCHC playoff series sweep over No. 19 UNO.

After a faceoff in UNO's zone, the puck was loose at the edge of the right circle, and Worrad fired a shot past UNO goalkeeper Isaiah Saville for his second of the game to help the Broncos advance and to end the season for the Mavericks (21-17).

The Mavericks finished with their most wins under coach Mike Gabinet and in a tie for the second-most wins in the history of the program. But UNO needed one more victory to keep its season alive after falling 4-2 in the series opener.

UNO led both games in the series. After surrendering three goals in the third period Friday night, UNO again fell victim to a three-goal flurry in the second period Saturday.

The Mavs led 3-1 with just more than 13 minutes left in the second, but Western Michigan tied it with a pair of goals by Jason Polin and Ronnie Attard in a 34-second span. The Broncos then took the lead with 1:53 to go when Worrad scored his first goal of the game.

UNO answered with 10:47 left in regulation as Jack Randl followed Matt Miller on a rush and put back a rebound against Bronco goalie Brandon Bussi to score the equalizer.

But UNO only managed to pick up one shot in the extra period.

Western Michigan outshot UNO 34-22, with Saville making 29 saves for the Mavs.

Kevin Conley and Jonny Tychonick scored power-play goals in the first period for UNO, and Nolan Sullivan added a goal just under five minutes into the second.