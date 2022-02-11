UNO hockey gives up lead late in loss to Miami

OXFORD, Ohio — UNO grabbed a lead on three occasions Friday night, but the Mavericks still couldn't close out an elusive series-opening win.

Miami, which had a 1-14-1 conference record entering the night, scored twice in the final eight minutes to stun the Mavs 5-4.

The No. 18 Mavs (17-12) has lost their last seven series openers. Both of Miami's conference wins have been on a Friday night against UNO.

UNO never trailed until the closing minutes as the Redhawks always had an answer for a Mav goal.

Both scored in the first five minutes as Brandon Scanlin put UNO up on a power play before Miami scored 30 seconds later.

The Mavs built a 3-1 with 12:30 left in the second period as Jimmy Glynn scored before Kevin Conley added another power-play goal.

Miami quickly responded again with two goals in the next four minutes for a 3-3 tie going to the final period.

Brannon McManus, who scored an overtime game-winner last Saturday at North Dakota, gave UNO the lead for a third time as he scored off a pass from Taylor Ward with 12:41 left. It was Ward's third assist on the night.