UNO hockey gives up lead late in loss to Western Michigan in NCHC quarterfinal

Third-seeded Western Michigan scored three third-period goals, including two from Luke Grainger, to take a late lead and defeat UNO 4-2 in Friday's opening game of a best-of-three series in the NCHC tournament quarterfinals.

Grainger, who recorded the first hat trick of his career, put Western Michigan ahead for good with just over four minutes remaining in the game. Aidan Fulp held the puck in at the blue line and fed a pass to Ty Glover, who dropped the puck off to Grainger in front of the net. His shot beat Maverick goalie Isaiah Saville to the glove side and put the Broncos (23-10-1) in front for good.

Western Michigan tied the game eight minutes into the third period on a backhanded shot from Grainger that beat Saville on the stick side.

Taylor Ward's 19th goal of the season gave UNO (21-16-0) a 2-1 lead late in the first period. The Mavericks had a slight two-on-one break, and Chayse Primeau fed Ward, whose shot got past Bronco goalie Brandon Bussi.

Ward's goal capped a run of two goals in just under two minutes for UNO. Matt Miller's power-play goal tied the game at 1-1 at the 16:08 mark.

Saville made 24 saves for the Mavericks, while Bussi made 29 stops for the Broncos.

The Mavericks, who have never won an NCHC quarterfinal series, will have to win back-to-back road games, something they have not done since a sweep of Alaska in November, to advance to the Frozen Faceoff in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Game two is scheduled for Saturday at 6 p.m.