UNO hockey goalie Austin Roden says transferring to Providence is 'a perfect fit'

Seeing Providence as a “perfect fit,” Austin Roden will follow UNO teammate and fellow goalie Isaiah Saville out the door.

Roden, who served as the Mavericks’ No. 2 netminder the past three years, recently entered the transfer portal. His landing spot will be with the Friars, who compete in the Hockey East Conference.

“I have nothing but respect and positive thoughts about my time at UNO,” he said. “But I thought transferring to Providence was a great opportunity and a perfect fit for me.”

Roden’s decision to transfer came before Saville signed a professional contract with the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights. A junior, Roden will have two varsity seasons remaining — an extra one granted because of COVID-19.

“I didn’t know for sure what Isaiah’s plans were going to be,” Roden said. “By then, I had my mind made up.”

Also a junior, Saville made 30 starts for UNO this past season while Roden started eight games. Saville was 16-14 with a 2.52 goals-against average while Roden was 5-3 with a 2.53 average.

The Mavs saw their season end at 21-17 after losing a first-round NCHC postseason series against Western Michigan.

A business major, Roden said the ability to transfer his collegiate credits to Providence was an important factor in his decision.

“I didn’t want to have to start all over,” he said.

Roden said he was thankful to the UNO coaching staff for helping him find that future home.

“I have a great relationship with our coaches and it’s still that way,” he said. “I’m leaving on good terms with everyone.”

Roden said he was traded during his junior hockey days and that proved to be a positive experience.

“The change of scenery did me good,” he said. “I’m hoping this well be the same way.”

The Friars were looking for a No. 1 goaltender after starter Jaxson Stauber signed a professional contract with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Roden recently announced his commitment to Providence on Twitter:

“Couldn’t be more excited about the next chapter with (Providence hockey). Thank you to everyone from coaches to teammates, friends, family, and everyone else who has been a part of getting to this point. Let’s get to work!”

The Mavs’ roster next season will include goalies Jacob Zab and Simon Latkoczy, though neither has played in a collegiate game. Zab has not seen any action the past three years at UNO while Latkoczy, a native of Slovakia, has played three seasons in the USHL.

It’s probable UNO will search for another netminder through the transfer portal.

Roden said he had many positive memories during his time with the Mavs, including the final three homestands this season.

“The atmosphere at Baxter was great,” he said. “Probably the best I had ever seen.”

Roden added that he hoped Providence – the school that defeated UNO in a 2015 NCAA Frozen Four semifinal – would cross paths with the Mavs again someday.

“I think that would be pretty cool,” he said. “I’d look forward to that.”

