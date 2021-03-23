UNO hockey has lots of nervous energy to use as it preps for NCAA tourney

The team had a watch party Sunday night at Aksarben Cinema. The word “Omaha” popped up as the fourth seed in the regional to be held in Loveland, Colorado.

“Our guys were obviously very excited,” the coach said. “It’s a special accomplishment for our team and our program.”

It will be the Mavs’ fourth appearance in the NCAA tournament and their first since 2015. It also will be the first under Gabinet, in his fourth season as head coach.

“I told the guys that I want them to enjoy the moment,” he said. “There’s a lot of nervous energy, but we’re going to channel that in a positive way.”

Gabinet said he has been to Loveland before, traveling there to ski after his senior year at UNO. The regional will be held at the 7,200-seat Budweiser Events Center, home of the Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League.

The coach said the Mavs would practice Tuesday and leave for Colorado on Wednesday. The game against regional top seed Minnesota will be played at 9 p.m. Saturday and be televised on ESPNU.

The winner will advance to play Sunday against the Minnesota State-Quinnipiac winner. The four regional champions will move on to the Frozen Four in Pittsburgh.