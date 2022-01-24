UNO hockey holds position in national rankings after series split with Minnesota Duluth

UNO remained 16th this week in the USCHO national hockey rankings.

The Mavericks (15-9) split a pair of home games this past weekend against seventh-ranked Minnesota Duluth.

Four other NCHC teams are ranked this week — No. 3 Western Michigan, No. 5 Denver, No. 6 St. Cloud State and No. 13 North Dakota.

Minnesota State, coached by former Mavericks assistant Mike Hastings, climbs one slot to No. 1. Minnesota State earned 20 of a possible 50 first-place votes to move ahead of Quinnipiac, which slipped to No. 2.

UNO travels to Colorado College (6-13-3) this weekend for games Friday and Saturday.

Rankings

1. Minnesota State (20 first-place votes)

2. Quinnipiac (18)

3. Western Michigan (8)

4. Michigan (3)

5. Denver (1)

6. St. Cloud

7. Minnesota Duluth

8. Cornell

9. Massachusetts

10. Minnesota