UNO hockey holds position in national rankings after series split with Minnesota Duluth

UNO remained 16th this week in the USCHO national hockey rankings.
The Mavericks (15-9) split a pair of home games this past weekend against seventh-ranked Minnesota Duluth.
Four other NCHC teams are ranked this week — No. 3 Western Michigan, No. 5 Denver, No. 6 St. Cloud State and No. 13 North Dakota.
Minnesota State, coached by former Mavericks assistant Mike Hastings, climbs one slot to No. 1. Minnesota State earned 20 of a possible 50 first-place votes to move ahead of Quinnipiac, which slipped to No. 2.
UNO travels to Colorado College (6-13-3) this weekend for games Friday and Saturday.
Rankings
1. Minnesota State (20 first-place votes)
2. Quinnipiac (18)
3. Western Michigan (8)
4. Michigan (3)
5. Denver (1)
6. St. Cloud
7. Minnesota Duluth
8. Cornell
9. Massachusetts
10. Minnesota
11. Notre Dame
12. Ohio State
13. North Dakota
14. UMass Lowell
15. Northeastern
16. UNO
17. Providence
18. Michigan Tech
19. Merrimack
20. Northern Michigan
mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH