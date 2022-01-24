 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UNO hockey holds position in national rankings after series split with Minnesota Duluth
HOCKEY

  Updated
UNO split a series with Minnesota-Duluth this weekend.

UNO remained 16th this week in the USCHO national hockey rankings.

The Mavericks (15-9) split a pair of home games this past weekend against seventh-ranked Minnesota Duluth.

Four other NCHC teams are ranked this week — No. 3 Western Michigan, No. 5 Denver, No. 6 St. Cloud State and No. 13 North Dakota.

Minnesota State, coached by former Mavericks assistant Mike Hastings, climbs one slot to No. 1. Minnesota State earned 20 of a possible 50 first-place votes to move ahead of Quinnipiac, which slipped to No. 2.

UNO travels to Colorado College (6-13-3) this weekend for games Friday and Saturday.

Rankings

1. Minnesota State (20 first-place votes)

2. Quinnipiac (18)

3. Western Michigan (8)

4. Michigan (3)

5. Denver (1)

6. St. Cloud

7. Minnesota Duluth

8. Cornell

9. Massachusetts

10. Minnesota

11. Notre Dame

12. Ohio State

13. North Dakota

14. UMass Lowell

15. Northeastern

16. UNO

17. Providence

18. Michigan Tech

19. Merrimack

20. Northern Michigan

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

