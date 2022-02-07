UNO hockey holds position in national rankings after series split with North Dakota

UNO hockey remained 18th this week in the latest USCHO national rankings.
The 17-11 Mavericks split a pair of games this past weekend at No. 12 North Dakota.
Four other NCHC teams are ranked this week — No. 3 Denver, No. 5 Western Michigan, No. 6 Minnesota Duluth and No. 10 St. Cloud State.
Minnesota State remains No. 1, receiving 30 of a possible 50 first-place votes.
UNO returns to action this weekend with a two-game series at Miami.
Rankings
1. Minnesota State (30 first-place votes)
2. Quinnipiac (12)
3. Denver (4)
4. Michigan (4)
5. Western Michigan
6. Minnesota Duluth
7. Minnesota
8. Ohio State
9. Massachusetts
10. St. Cloud
11. Notre Dame
12. North Dakota
13. UMass Lowell
14. Michigan Tech
15. Northeastern
16. Cornell
17. Providence
18. UNO
19. Clarkson
20. Boston University
