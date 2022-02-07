 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UNO hockey holds position in national rankings after series split with North Dakota
HOCKEY

UNO hockey holds position in national rankings after series split with North Dakota

Several players and coaches participating in the 2022 Olympics have connections to UNO hockey.

UNO hockey remained 18th this week in the latest USCHO national rankings.

The 17-11 Mavericks split a pair of games this past weekend at No. 12 North Dakota.

Four other NCHC teams are ranked this week — No. 3 Denver, No. 5 Western Michigan, No. 6 Minnesota Duluth and No. 10 St. Cloud State.

Minnesota State remains No. 1, receiving 30 of a possible 50 first-place votes.

UNO returns to action this weekend with a two-game series at Miami.

Rankings

1. Minnesota State (30 first-place votes)

2. Quinnipiac (12)

3. Denver (4)

4. Michigan (4)

5. Western Michigan

6. Minnesota Duluth

7. Minnesota

8. Ohio State

9. Massachusetts

10. St. Cloud

11. Notre Dame

12. North Dakota

13. UMass Lowell

14. Michigan Tech

15. Northeastern

16. Cornell

17. Providence

18. UNO

19. Clarkson

20. Boston University

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

