UNO hockey holds position in national rankings after series split with Western Michigan

A road win over fourth-ranked Western Michigan wasn’t enough to boost UNO in this week’s national hockey rankings.
The Mavericks remain 14th after their 1-0 victory over the Broncos on Saturday. The win gave UNO a split of the series and moved the Mavs’ record to 13-5 overall. UNO lost 4-2 on Friday.
Saturday’s loss also didn’t affect Western Michigan, which remained No. 4. Minnesota State is No. 1, followed by Quinnipiac and Michigan.
Western Michigan is the first of five consecutive NCHC teams in the ratings. The Broncos are followed by No. 5 North Dakota, No. 6 Minnesota Duluth, No. 7 St. Cloud State and No. 8 Denver.
UNO will take a 20-day break for the holidays before returning to action Dec. 31 at St. Lawrence of Canton, New York.
Rankings
1. Minnesota State (37 first-place votes)
2. Quinnipiac (12)
3. Michigan
4. Western Michigan
5. North Dakota
6. Minnesota Duluth
7. St. Cloud (1)
8. Denver
9. Cornell
10. Notre Dame
11. Minnesota
12. Massachusetts
13. Northeastern
14. UNO
15. UMass Lowell
16. Providence
17. Ohio State
18. Michigan Tech
19. Harvard
20. Boston College
mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH