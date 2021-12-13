 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UNO hockey holds position in national rankings after series split with Western Michigan
0 comments
HOCKEY

UNO hockey holds position in national rankings after series split with Western Michigan

From a new coach to reaching the Frozen Four, check out the history of UNO hockey since 2010.

A road win over fourth-ranked Western Michigan wasn’t enough to boost UNO in this week’s national hockey rankings.

The Mavericks remain 14th after their 1-0 victory over the Broncos on Saturday. The win gave UNO a split of the series and moved the Mavs’ record to 13-5 overall. UNO lost 4-2 on Friday.

Saturday’s loss also didn’t affect Western Michigan, which remained No. 4. Minnesota State is No. 1, followed by Quinnipiac and Michigan.

Western Michigan is the first of five consecutive NCHC teams in the ratings. The Broncos are followed by No. 5 North Dakota, No. 6 Minnesota Duluth, No. 7 St. Cloud State and No. 8 Denver.

UNO will take a 20-day break for the holidays before returning to action Dec. 31 at St. Lawrence of Canton, New York.

Rankings

1. Minnesota State (37 first-place votes)

2. Quinnipiac (12)

3. Michigan

4. Western Michigan

5. North Dakota

6. Minnesota Duluth

7. St. Cloud (1)

8. Denver

9. Cornell

10. Notre Dame

11. Minnesota

12. Massachusetts

13. Northeastern

14. UNO

15. UMass Lowell

16. Providence

17. Ohio State

18. Michigan Tech

19. Harvard

20. Boston College

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

"It was very cool" Tom Brady on setting NFL completion record

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert