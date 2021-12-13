UNO hockey holds position in national rankings after series split with Western Michigan

A road win over fourth-ranked Western Michigan wasn’t enough to boost UNO in this week’s national hockey rankings.

The Mavericks remain 14th after their 1-0 victory over the Broncos on Saturday. The win gave UNO a split of the series and moved the Mavs’ record to 13-5 overall. UNO lost 4-2 on Friday.

Saturday’s loss also didn’t affect Western Michigan, which remained No. 4. Minnesota State is No. 1, followed by Quinnipiac and Michigan.

Western Michigan is the first of five consecutive NCHC teams in the ratings. The Broncos are followed by No. 5 North Dakota, No. 6 Minnesota Duluth, No. 7 St. Cloud State and No. 8 Denver.

UNO will take a 20-day break for the holidays before returning to action Dec. 31 at St. Lawrence of Canton, New York.

Rankings

1. Minnesota State (37 first-place votes)

2. Quinnipiac (12)

3. Michigan

4. Western Michigan

5. North Dakota

6. Minnesota Duluth

7. St. Cloud (1)