UNO hockey holds position in top 10 of national rankings
HOCKEY

UNO hockey holds position in top 10 of national rankings

From a new coach to reaching the Frozen Four, check out the history of UNO hockey since 2010.

UNO hockey remained No. 9 in this week's USCHO national rankings.

The Mavericks are coming off a pair of road wins over unranked Alaska Fairbanks. UNO won 5-2 on Friday and 4-2 on Saturday.

The Mavs won those games in different ways. They scored four third-period goals to rally Friday and three first-period goals Saturday.

UNO defeated the Nanooks twice in mid-October at Baxter Arena and completed the series sweep over the weekend.

Four other NCHC teams are ranked in the top 10 — No. 2 Minnesota Duluth, No. 5 St. Cloud State, No. 6 North Dakota and No. 7 Western Michigan.

The 11-3 Mavs are idle this weekend. They return to action Dec. 3 in a two-game home series against Colorado College.

Rankings

1. Minnesota State (38 first-place votes)

2. Minnesota Duluth (5)

3. Quinnipiac (6)

4. Michigan (1)

5. St. Cloud

6. North Dakota

7. Western Michigan

8. Notre Dame

9. UNO

10. Cornell

11. Minnesota

12. Denver

13. Massachusetts

14. Providence

15. UMass-Lowell

16. Harvard

17. Ohio State

18. Northeastern

19. Boston College

20. Bemidji State

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

