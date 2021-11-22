UNO hockey holds position in top 10 of national rankings

UNO hockey remained No. 9 in this week's USCHO national rankings.
The Mavericks are coming off a pair of road wins over unranked Alaska Fairbanks. UNO won 5-2 on Friday and 4-2 on Saturday.
The Mavs won those games in different ways. They scored four third-period goals to rally Friday and three first-period goals Saturday.
UNO defeated the Nanooks twice in mid-October at Baxter Arena and completed the series sweep over the weekend.
Four other NCHC teams are ranked in the top 10 — No. 2 Minnesota Duluth, No. 5 St. Cloud State, No. 6 North Dakota and No. 7 Western Michigan.
The 11-3 Mavs are idle this weekend. They return to action Dec. 3 in a two-game home series against Colorado College.
Rankings
1. Minnesota State (38 first-place votes)
2. Minnesota Duluth (5)
3. Quinnipiac (6)
4. Michigan (1)
5. St. Cloud
6. North Dakota
7. Western Michigan
8. Notre Dame
9. UNO
10. Cornell
11. Minnesota
12. Denver
13. Massachusetts
14. Providence
15. UMass-Lowell
16. Harvard
17. Ohio State
18. Northeastern
19. Boston College
20. Bemidji State
