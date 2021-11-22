UNO hockey holds position in top 10 of national rankings

UNO hockey remained No. 9 in this week's USCHO national rankings.

The Mavericks are coming off a pair of road wins over unranked Alaska Fairbanks. UNO won 5-2 on Friday and 4-2 on Saturday.

The Mavs won those games in different ways. They scored four third-period goals to rally Friday and three first-period goals Saturday.

UNO defeated the Nanooks twice in mid-October at Baxter Arena and completed the series sweep over the weekend.

Four other NCHC teams are ranked in the top 10 — No. 2 Minnesota Duluth, No. 5 St. Cloud State, No. 6 North Dakota and No. 7 Western Michigan.

The 11-3 Mavs are idle this weekend. They return to action Dec. 3 in a two-game home series against Colorado College.

Rankings

1. Minnesota State (38 first-place votes)

2. Minnesota Duluth (5)

3. Quinnipiac (6)

4. Michigan (1)

5. St. Cloud

6. North Dakota

7. Western Michigan

8. Notre Dame