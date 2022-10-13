UNO hockey hopes road trip to Lake Superior will net season's first wins

The UNO hockey team will hit the road this weekend, seeking the success it couldn’t find at home.

The 0-2 Mavericks play at Lake Superior State on Friday and Saturday after opening the season last weekend at Baxter Arena with a pair of 4-3 losses against Niagara.

It’s the first time since the 2003-04 season that UNO has started 0-2.

“It was a disappointing weekend for us,” coach Mike Gabinet said. “We did a lot of things right and if we played those games over again, we might come away with one if not two wins.”

Gabinet said a few mistakes by his young squad that includes 10 freshmen ended up in the back of the Mavs’ net.

“They capitalized on some things we gave them,” the coach said. “So now we have to focus on a good, veteran Lake Superior State team this weekend.”

Game time Friday at Abel Arena in Sault Ste. Marie (Michigan) is 6:07 p.m. and 5:07 p.m. Saturday.

Gabinet said it could be a good thing to play on the road in an effort to bounce back from last weekend’s disappointment.

“Road trips are always exciting, especially your first one,” he said. “We get a chance to spend some time together and form some extra relationships.”

This will be the season opener for the Lakers, who split a pair of early season games last year against the Mavs.

“They’ve played some exhibition games and I think they only had one freshman in their lineup,” Gabinet said. “They pretty much have their whole team back.”

One of the bright spots for UNO was the play of Jack Randl. The senior forward scored three goals against the Purple Eagles after scoring nine last season.

“That wasn’t surprising,” Gabinet said. “It’s impressive to watch him and how he conducts himself and that’s going to rub off on the younger guys.”

Randl said the team has shown good energy in practice this week and hopes to make amends on the road.

“We learned that we’ve got to do better,” he said. “We’re just excited to get back after it this weekend.”

Randl, an alternate captain, said the team needs to complete games against Lake Superior State.

“We’ve got to play a full 60 minutes,” he said. “We got away from that in both games last weekend, so we’ve got to clean that up.”

Noteworthy

» The Lakers were 1-2 in exhibition play. Damon Whitten is in his ninth season as Lake Superior State’s coach. The Lakers were 18-18-1 last year.

» The teams have met 32 times dating to 2000, with the Mavs holding a 17-10-5 edge.

» The Mavs return home next weekend for games Friday and Sunday against Alaska Fairbanks.

» Freshman defenseman Griffin Ludtke will remain sidelined this weekend by a lower-body injury he sustained Oct. 1 in the 7-2 exhibition win over Minnesota State.

» Casey Roehl (play by play) and Terry Leahy (color) return this season on radio.

» The Mavs are the only winless member of the eight-team NCHC.