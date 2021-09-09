UNO hockey introduces five newcomers, including a transfer from Minnesota

Cameron Berg

6-0, 195, Forward, White Bear Lake, Minnesota

Previous team: Muskegon (USHL)

Earlier this summer, Berg was selected in the fourth round by the New York Islanders in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. Last season with Muskegon, he earned third-team honors in the USHL after finishing with 58 points in 51 games. He scored 27 goals last season, seventh-best in the USHL. He played 14 games with the Omaha Lancers in 2019-20 and had two goals and two assists.

Ty Mueller

5-11, 200, Forward, Alberta, Canada

Previous team: Sherwood Park Crusaders (AJHL)

Mueller spent the past two seasons with Sherwood Park of the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) in Canada. During his first season with the Crusaders he had 30 points in 50 games and helped his team post a 49-9 record. In an abbreviated season because of COVID-19 last year he had 11 points in 15 games.

Victor Mancini

6-4, 215, defense, Saginaw, Michigan

Previous team: Green Bay Gamblers (USHL)