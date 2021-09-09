UNO hockey introduces five newcomers, including a transfer from Minnesota

UNO hockey coach Mike Gabinet announced the addition of five players for the 2021-22 season.
The incoming class features one transfer and four true freshmen.
“We are very excited to add five new players that will continue to grow our culture and performance as a program,” he said. “We’ve worked extremely hard to recruit high-character individuals who will make an impact with their work ethic and skill.”
The transfer is Brannon McManus, a four-year player from Minnesota. He was All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2019-20 and will have one final year of eligibility.
The freshmen are Cameron Berg, Victor Mancini, Ty Mueller and Davis Pennington.
The Mavericks open the season Oct. 2 with a 7:07 p.m. home game against Lake Superior State.
The 2021-22 recruiting class
Brannon McManus
5-10, 175, Forward, Newport Beach, California
Previous team: Minnesota
A member of the USHL’s Omaha Lancers for two seasons, he later played for the league’s Chicago Steel and helped that team capture its first Clark Cup title in 2017. He played in 136 career games at Minnesota, where he had 39 goals and 48 assists. During the 2020-21 season, the Californian had nine goals and 16 assists for 25 points.
Cameron Berg
6-0, 195, Forward, White Bear Lake, Minnesota
Previous team: Muskegon (USHL)
Earlier this summer, Berg was selected in the fourth round by the New York Islanders in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. Last season with Muskegon, he earned third-team honors in the USHL after finishing with 58 points in 51 games. He scored 27 goals last season, seventh-best in the USHL. He played 14 games with the Omaha Lancers in 2019-20 and had two goals and two assists.
Ty Mueller
5-11, 200, Forward, Alberta, Canada
Previous team: Sherwood Park Crusaders (AJHL)
Mueller spent the past two seasons with Sherwood Park of the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) in Canada. During his first season with the Crusaders he had 30 points in 50 games and helped his team post a 49-9 record. In an abbreviated season because of COVID-19 last year he had 11 points in 15 games.
Victor Mancini
6-4, 215, defense, Saginaw, Michigan
Previous team: Green Bay Gamblers (USHL)
Mancini joins the Mavs after playing 33 games for the Gamblers, where he had four goals and nine assists. Also a solid baseball player, Mancini was playing midget hockey in Detroit — he helped his team win a state title — before choosing to play in a junior league in Sweden to aid in his development. His father Bob coached at Michigan Tech and Ferris State and now is with the USA Hockey American Development program.
Davis Pennington
6-4, 215, Defense, Saginaw, Michigan
Previous team: Muskegon (USHL)
Pennington played in 53 games last season for the Lumberjacks and had 30 points — four goals and 26 assists. Prior to his time with Muskegon he spent a season with the Powell River Kings of the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL), the same team as former Mav Jeff Hoggan. Pennington had a career-best 32 points with the River Kings.
