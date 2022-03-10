 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
HOCKEY

UNO hockey is ready to face Western Michigan in NCHC quarterfinals

  • Updated
  • 0

To get back to the NCAA tournament, the UNO hockey team hopes to take an important step this weekend.

The 19th-ranked Mavericks will play seventh-ranked Western Michigan in a best-of-three NCHC quarterfinal playoff series in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Game time Friday and Saturday — and if necessary, Sunday — is 6:05 p.m.

The four first-round winners in the eight-team league will advance next week to the Frozen Faceoff playoffs in St. Paul, Minnesota.

UNO is coming off a strong effort at home last weekend against fifth-ranked North Dakota. The 21-15 Mavs lost 5-4 in overtime before bouncing back, ending the regular season with a 4-1 victory.

Coach Mike Gabinet said the Broncos will pose a stern test but that his team looked forward to the challenge.

"We knew that whoever we would be playing would be tough," he said. "But I really like our group and they have a lot of belief."

Gabinet said that final victory over the Fighting Hawks sends his squad into the playoffs on a positive note.

People are also reading…

"Anytime you finish with a win, it's a big deal," he said. "The way we played last weekend is a great way to go into the postseason."

The Mavs played Western Michigan during the regular season but it's been awhile. UNO split a road series against the Broncos in mid-December, losing 4-2 and winning 1-0.

"We're familiar with their rink, so that's a positive," Gabinet said. "But right now, the only thing I'm thinking about is Friday night's game."

The coach added that to prevail in a short series, the Mavs must play hard and smart.

"You've got to take care of the little details," he said. "A little play can turn into a big play."

Western Michigan finished third in the NCHC with a 14-9-1-1 record and 43 points. The Mavs were sixth with an 11-13 league mark and 32 points.

UNO probably needs a strong showing in the league's postseason to have a shot at returning to the NCAA tourney for the second straight year.

"I know we'll play hard because there is nothing to save it for," Gabinet said.

UNO at Western Michigan, Friday and Saturday (Sunday, if necessary), 6:05 p.m. (Central time)/Radio: 1180 AM

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UNO hockey falls to North Dakota in overtime

UNO hockey falls to North Dakota in overtime

UNO hockey did everything possible to deny North Dakota from capturing the Penrose Cup on Friday. In the end, it wasn't quite enough as the Fighting Hawks skated off with a hard-earned overtime win.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tony Hawk suffers severe leg injury in skateboarding accident

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert