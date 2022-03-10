UNO hockey is ready to face Western Michigan in NCHC quarterfinals

To get back to the NCAA tournament, the UNO hockey team hopes to take an important step this weekend.

The 19th-ranked Mavericks will play seventh-ranked Western Michigan in a best-of-three NCHC quarterfinal playoff series in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Game time Friday and Saturday — and if necessary, Sunday — is 6:05 p.m.

The four first-round winners in the eight-team league will advance next week to the Frozen Faceoff playoffs in St. Paul, Minnesota.

UNO is coming off a strong effort at home last weekend against fifth-ranked North Dakota. The 21-15 Mavs lost 5-4 in overtime before bouncing back, ending the regular season with a 4-1 victory.

Coach Mike Gabinet said the Broncos will pose a stern test but that his team looked forward to the challenge.

"We knew that whoever we would be playing would be tough," he said. "But I really like our group and they have a lot of belief."

Gabinet said that final victory over the Fighting Hawks sends his squad into the playoffs on a positive note.

"Anytime you finish with a win, it's a big deal," he said. "The way we played last weekend is a great way to go into the postseason."

The Mavs played Western Michigan during the regular season but it's been awhile. UNO split a road series against the Broncos in mid-December, losing 4-2 and winning 1-0.

"We're familiar with their rink, so that's a positive," Gabinet said. "But right now, the only thing I'm thinking about is Friday night's game."

The coach added that to prevail in a short series, the Mavs must play hard and smart.

"You've got to take care of the little details," he said. "A little play can turn into a big play."

Western Michigan finished third in the NCHC with a 14-9-1-1 record and 43 points. The Mavs were sixth with an 11-13 league mark and 32 points.

UNO probably needs a strong showing in the league's postseason to have a shot at returning to the NCAA tourney for the second straight year.

"I know we'll play hard because there is nothing to save it for," Gabinet said.

UNO at Western Michigan, Friday and Saturday (Sunday, if necessary), 6:05 p.m. (Central time)/Radio: 1180 AM

